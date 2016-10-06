Dorr Township approves first new paving projects

Dorr Township approved its first road paving projects since voters approved 3 mills in August for road improvements.

First on the list of projects selected by the volunteer Citizens Road Committee and presented to the township board is 144th Avenue from 14th to 17th streets. Going into Moline from Dorr, the road is partially gravel. Dorr Township board members at the Thursday, Sept. 29, meeting unanimously approved the project as the first of a handful of projects also approved in a five-year plan.

Other projects in the plan are to pave 22nd Street from 142nd to 146 avenues, 16th Street from 142nd to 140th avenues, 140th Avenue east of 21st Street, 21st Street north of 138th Avenue and 138th Avenue east of 21st Street.

Supervisor Jeff Miling said the township will be approving projects selected from all four quadrants and squeeze in resurfacing of the some of the developments in between as funding allows. Gravel roads being paved were selected because they affect the most people, he said.

The 144th Avenue work order for paving will go to the Allegan County Road Commission for work in 2017. The millage will raise about $693,000 in its first year. The cost of the work will depend on several factors, including oil prices contributing to the price of pavement, whether the road needs widening, or grade leveling.

“There’s one spot that’s a sloppy area that will add to the list but they’ll have to survey it first,” Miling said.

The board also approved two more solar radar signs at a cost of $2,500 each. Clerk Brian Boot originally asked to purchase four signs but only received approve for two. The radar signs are similar to the sign posted on 18th Street as traffic coming from the south approaches Dorr Elementary School and the speed limit drops considerably. Some other spots being considered for the signs are Sycamore Elementary School, the Dorr Township Library and the entrance to Moline.

Nine ordinance amendments were also approved, including an ordinance allowing up to 10 chickens per household in residential districts. No roosters are allowed and chickens must be kept in the coop or enclosure at all times.

Restrictions in the ordinance deal with manure and noise that might be obtrusive to neighbors. Permits for raising them are not required.

The ordinance amendment was in response to township residents asking why residents of the farming community of Dorr couldn’t raise the birds on their properties when Grand Rapids allowed it in the city.

The other ordinance amendments were updates to the definitions chapter, permitted uses for rural estate amendments and a better definition of farm markets among other changes.

