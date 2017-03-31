Dorr Township adopts $1.1 million budget

Dorr Township Board adopted their 2017-2018 budget after a public hearing on March 23, which includes about a $1.1 million spending plan.

The budget is a 1 percent increase over last year’s expenditures.

Treasurer Jim Martin said the general fund balance is conservatively forecasted to be down $40,000 from last year, but still over $1 million which is a whole year of expenditures.

“We forecasted a loss of $20,000 in last year’s budget and right now we still have a $55,000 gain.”

Estimated general fund expenditures for various township activities by cost centers include:

Trustees: $16,197

Elections: $18,240

Assessor: $74,982

Cemetery: $18,060

Supervisor: $29,617

Administration: $83,660

Clerk: $41,787

Treasurer: $41,321

Buildings and grounds: $139,672

Fire Dept.: $130,310

Public Safety: $103,650

Professional Services: $56,500

Pathways: $1,000

Recycling: $59,000

Planning Commission: $7,210

Parks and Recreation: $30,495

Library: $64,335

Other: $124,000

Debt Services North Park: $68,000

Total taxable value for 2017 is $235,189,880. Estimated township general fund revenues, including an allocated millage of 0.7529 mills, total $1,067,200.

Voter-authorized millages include The new 0.5 fire department millage dedicating $112,000 for maintenance of equipment and fire vehicles.

“They don’t plan to expend this amount until the 2019 budget when they’ll buy a new fire truck,” Martin said.

The new 3.0 mills dedicated for local roads is estimated at almost $700,000, which just came in from winter taxes and hasn’t been spent yet.

The library receives 0.2996 mills, which is about $68,000.

The Dorr Township Board will levy 4.5525 mills on general property taxes on Dec. 1, 2017.

The new budget begins April 1 and ends March 31, 2018.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@ allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.