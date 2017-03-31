Dorr Township adopts $1.1 million budget
Dorr Township Board adopted their 2017-2018 budget after a public hearing on March 23, which includes about a $1.1 million spending plan.
The budget is a 1 percent increase over last year’s expenditures.
Treasurer Jim Martin said the general fund balance is conservatively forecasted to be down $40,000 from last year, but still over $1 million which is a whole year of expenditures.
“We forecasted a loss of $20,000 in last year’s budget and right now we still have a $55,000 gain.”
Estimated general fund expenditures for various township activities by cost centers include:
Trustees: $16,197
Elections: $18,240
Assessor: $74,982
Cemetery: $18,060
Supervisor: $29,617
Administration: $83,660
Clerk: $41,787
Treasurer: $41,321
Buildings and grounds: $139,672
Fire Dept.: $130,310
Public Safety: $103,650
Professional Services: $56,500
Pathways: $1,000
Recycling: $59,000
Planning Commission: $7,210
Parks and Recreation: $30,495
Library: $64,335
Other: $124,000
Debt Services North Park: $68,000
Total taxable value for 2017 is $235,189,880. Estimated township general fund revenues, including an allocated millage of 0.7529 mills, total $1,067,200.
Voter-authorized millages include The new 0.5 fire department millage dedicating $112,000 for maintenance of equipment and fire vehicles.
“They don’t plan to expend this amount until the 2019 budget when they’ll buy a new fire truck,” Martin said.
The new 3.0 mills dedicated for local roads is estimated at almost $700,000, which just came in from winter taxes and hasn’t been spent yet.
The library receives 0.2996 mills, which is about $68,000.
The Dorr Township Board will levy 4.5525 mills on general property taxes on Dec. 1, 2017.
The new budget begins April 1 and ends March 31, 2018.
Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@ allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.
.