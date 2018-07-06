Dorr road reconstruction to begin on 22nd Street

Dorr Township Board approved a bid of $296,758 from Langlois & Sons of Hopkins to reconstruct 1.08 miles of 22nd Street from 142nd Avenue to 250 feet north of 144th Avenue.

The work will include clearing, grade establishment, sand subbase, aggregate base, culverts and restoration. All trees and brush that are marked or are entirely or partially within the right-of-way or slope line will be removed.

Work is to start in July and be substantially completed by Aug. 31. It is expected to be open to local traffic.

The road will not be paved until next year when another mile of the remaining unpaved road up to 146th Avenue will be rebuilt.

Once complete, 22nd Street will give direct access to Wilson Avenue in Kent County.

“That road will take folks directly to Grandville where the mall is,” said supervisor Jeff Miling. “It’s going to be a nice connection.”

This is the second road project the township approved this year as identified as a priority as part of the special road millage voters approved in 2016. The first was 144th Avenue. That project was similar to the 22nd Street in that after being rebuilt, road crews waited a year for it to settle before paving.

The 18th Street widening currently underway is a project of the Allegan County Road Commission.

18th Street update

18th Street reconstruction from 142nd to 144th avenues has traffic control set up to allow only north bound traffic through the construction site.

Northbound traffic is to drive on the west side of the road as the contractor will be working on the east side of the road for the first phase of construction, according to the Allegan County Road Commission.

Southbound traffic is detoured west on 144th Avenue, south on 20th Street, then east on 142nd Avenue.

The completion date for this project is Aug. 31.

