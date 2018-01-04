Dorr prepares for 2018 road spending

Dorr Township is projecting to spend at least $640,000 on road projects in 2018.

Treasurer Jim Martin updated board members during their meeting Thursday, Dec. 28, on projects the Citizens’ Road Committee has selected.

To pave the portion of 144th Avenue to Moline that was reconstructed last year, it will cost $260,00 and $380,000 is being proposed to build the first gravel section of 22nd Street one mile north of 142nd Avenue. Another $33,000 will be spent on three applications of dust control on 22nd Street.

Other likely but optional projects include $150,000 for resurfacing 17th Street between 143rd and 144th Avenues and $50,000-$100,000 in subdivision repairs on Janet and Joan Drives. Those are expected to come back to the board next month since requests have to be finalized for the road commission by February.

That would leave a balance of $148,140 left in the road fund at the end of the construction season.

With a current balance of $426,452 in the road fund, $400,000 will be invested in a small term CD until June or July, Martin said. Millage revenue will replenish the road fund with $702,512 projected by the end of February.

If all goes well, the road committee is considering chip sealing 143rd Avenue to extend the life of the road during detour time.