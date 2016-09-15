Dorr dedicates new veteran’s memorial at North Park

Under a sea of umbrellas, more than 200 people attended the dedication ceremony of the Dorr Township Veteran’s Memorial at North Park on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Due to a downpour, the Hooligans Flight Team out of Battle Creek were unable to fly over the ceremony but American Legion, VFW posts and Amvets from across southwest Michigan, guest speakers, The Allegan County Sheriff’s Honor Guard, Boy Scout troops from Dorr, Hopkins and Wayland, and numerous spectators, all got soaked for a good cause.

The cause was to honor the armed forces that are currently serving or who have served the country with a monument in appreciation of their service.

Lyle Shanks, Adjutant of the American Legion Post No. 127 of Dorr, led the ceremony, thanking each and every person for their military service or public support.

Encompassing about 40-feet in diameter, the memorial includes five monu­-

ments and flags to represent the five branches of service, all surrounding the American and POW flags in the center. The memorial bricks circle the walkway and also form a star within its center. Stone benches also encircle the monument to sit and reflect.

The bricks—so far nearly 250 of them—are engraved with names and service information of local veterans with each brick sponsored by the public. Other bricks include the names of sponsors.

John Van Singel was an honored guest and speaker for his contribution of $20,000 through the Van Singel foundation to get the monument started.

The Van Singel Family Foundation came into existence following the death of Van Singel’s father Willard who served on the front line during the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

“If my dad were here today, he would be so proud,” Van Singel said.

Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, Jim Redford, a 25-year Navy veteran, gave a brief speech saying it was a great Michigan day—including the rain that was making the grass and crops grow.

With the monument recently installed, it was surrounded by newly planted grass seed that was sprouting in the mud.

Chad Dillon was also a guest speaker. Dillon said he provides military veteran outreach for U.S. Representative Fred Upton at his Kalamazoo district office. Dillon served in the Michigan Army National Guard from 2004-2010 and in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He asked veterans in the audience to contact him with any needs they may have.

Shanks was given a plaque by Chris Gesink, chairman of the Dorr Park Commission, for his dedication to helping the parks commission design the memorial and with the memorial brick campaign.

Gesink also thanked township officials for setting aside funds for the project, other parks commission members Mark Muscarella, Janice Reed, Al Weber and Denice Lawrence, township maintenance director Jarrod Simon, and a list of sponsors.

Township office manager Vicki Fifelski also received a plaque for handling all the paperwork involved. Van Singel and his wife Linda also received an appreciation plaque.

Prior to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and Dorr American Legion giving a 21-gun salute and playing taps, Sheriff candidate Frank Baker was asked to speak.

“On behalf of the sheriff’s office we are proud of this memorial and of our veterans’ service,” he said.

Shanks said eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

The memorial continues to be a work-in-progress with bricks still available for purchase and bricks left blank for future memorials. The cost is $65 for a regular-size brick with up to three 14-character lines of text, and $80 for a larger brick with five lines.

For more information or for an application to purchase a brick, call Lyle Shanks, (616) 681-2133. Applications may be picked up at the Dorr Township office, 4196 18th St., or the Dorr American Legion post, 4310 18th St. Applications are also available online at www.dorrtownship.org.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.