Dorr’s 144th Avenue poised for road work

Dorr Township board members approved a low bid of $499,992 by Langlois and Sons Excavating of Hopkins to reconstruct 1.29 miles of 144th Avenue that is unpaved between Dorr and Moline.

The Allegan County Road Commission received five bids ranging from $499,992 to $630,012. Langlois and Sons bid was $100,000 below estimates.

The reconstruction is from 700 feet east of 17th Street, east to 14th Street. It includes grade establishment, sand subbase, aggregate base, culvert replacements and restoration on 144th Avenue.

Paving of the road will not occur until next spring.

The project is the first from a five-year plan by the Dorr Township Citizens Road Committee after voters in August 2016 approved a five-year, three-mill tax to fund it.

Carolyn Sandel, chairman of the road committee, said paving 144th Avenue will be the first project next spring after the road settles allowing any problem spots to be ironed out before surfacing.

With the project coming in under estimate, that money can be used to fund other projects.

“We won’t be able to do any more surfacing projects this year because the road commission’s schedule is filled up but we might be able to do some crack sealing and fixing potholes to keep up with existing roads.

The 144th Avenue project is expected to start by mid-August and be completed in November.

“We’re hoping it will be paved before construction begins on 18th Street for use as a detour,” Sandel said. The county is widening 18th Street between 142nd and 144th, adding a turn lane in 2018.

Also next year, the priority list includes surfacing 122nd Avenue.

“We are also targeting key roads in each one of the four quadrants in the township,” Sandel said. “It will take time to catch up but we are targeting the most needed roads and ones that will take stress off other roads.”

The road committee meets the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at township hall. The next meeting is Aug. 9. The public is invited.

