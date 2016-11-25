Dog, cats killed in Otsego house fire

Smoke and heat appear to have killed several cats and at least one dog in a fire in Otsego on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to Otsego Fire Department and Rescue, firefighters reported to the fire on the 400 block of West Franklin Street at approximately 4:45 p.m.

They discovered heavy smoke and flames coming out a window in the front of the residence that had broken due to heat.

Fire Chief Brandon Weber said no people were injured or killed.

He said, “Smoke was also coming out of the eaves on all sides of the structure.

“Firefighters forced entry to the house, but efforts to search for the seat of the fire were hampered due to large quantities of storage totes and household articles piled up throughout the residence.”

Once inside, Weber said firefighters were able to extinguish what turned out to be a relatively minor blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety assisted at the scene with firefighting operations.

The Otsego Police Department is handling a related investigation, as multiple other cats were discovered that had been deceased for some time.