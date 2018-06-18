Doctors help save man whose leg was chopped off by boat propeller on Gun Lake

A man’s life was likely saved on Gun Lake after the quick actions of a pair of visiting doctors.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called about 5:17 p.m. Sunday, June 17, to the eastern end of the lake.

The sheriff’s office said the a 20-year-old Howell man had fallen off a boat during a turn and the stern of the boat swung over him the propeller chopped off his leg.

Two doctors from St. John Hospital and Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit were nearby visiting family and jumped into the water and swam to the victim. They put a tourniquet on the man’s leg to slow the femoral bleeding, likely saving his life.

Orangeville first responders and other medical personnel visiting the lake also joined in to help get the man to shore and he was taken to Spectrum Health’s Butterworth Hospital by Wayland EMS.

Police said they didn’t know the man’s condition.

The Orangeville Township Fire Department, Martin Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police also assisted in dealing with the incident.

Police said their investigation is continuing and alcohol was likely a contributing factor.