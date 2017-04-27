Home / News / Doctor did liposuction in pole barn in Glenn

April 27, 2017 - 17:07

The Allegan County Health Department announced that it had learned a local physician was performing liposuctions in a pole barn unapproved for business activities.

The address of 6990 114th Ave. in Glenn is listed on the website of Body Laser Sculpting South Haven.

The health department said they’d received notification from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office on April 21 that a physician was performing a liposuction surgical procedure in the pole barn and that the building does not have a certificate of occupancy and is not approved for any business activities.

The police report expressed a concern that the appropriate Biohazard Standards may not have been followed, the health department said, and a complaint has been formally filed with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Allegan County health officer Angelique Joynes said, “If you have had surgery at this site and have any signs of infection such as fever, redness and swelling; seek immediate medical care.”

