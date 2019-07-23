Dive crews discover body of drowned Caledonia man

LEIGHTON TWP.—Dive teams have located the body of a 58-year-old Caledonia man who appears to have drowned in Green Lake, the area where he lived.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the drowning was reported to 911 at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, though details were incomplete as to where he had last been seen.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, Michael Raymond Pawloski, had reportedly been swimming off his pontoon when he went under the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Police said severe storms, wind and lightning throughout Saturday made search and recovery efforts difficult and hazardous. Joining the sheriff’s office’s Dive/Rescue & Recovery Team was Kent County’s Dive Team, assisting with additional sonar technology and underwater cameras.

After searching Sunday and Monday, Pawloski’s body was found at 2:15 p.m. Monday on the lake bottom at a depth of 60 feet.

Teams used a variety of technology including multiple side imaging systems, underwater sonar and an underwater ROV, conducting an extensive search of the lower portion of Green Lake.

Also assisting with the search was the Michigan State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

Responding and aiding the search were the sheriff’s office road patrol and Leighton, Wayland and Yankee Springs fire departments.

“The Sheriff’s Office sincerely thanks assisting agencies for their efforts, personnel and equipment utilized in the search as well as the entire Green Lake Association for their support,” said the sheriff’s office press release Monday.