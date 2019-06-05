Dirty Donut race Sunday in Allegan County

MARTIN—The Dirty Donut bicycle race is Sunday, June 9, starting at US-131 Motorsports Park in Martin and will wind its way along dirt roads in Allegan County on National Donut Day.

“It’s the first of its kind around here on gravel roads and we plan to make it an annual event,” said its director Dan Frazier, a Kalamazoo law enforcement officer who admits he likes donuts. “And dirt roads are safer for bicyclists.”

The event offers three different distances of races, 18, 40, and 64 miles, and welcomes a wide variety of cyclists. Everyone from the serious racer to those that just want a fun riding experience will have a place at this event, with races leaving the park at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Each race distance will have “donut stops” positioned along the race route. The short race will have one “donut stop” while the other two distances will have three “donut stops.”

Participants will deduct five minutes from their final finish time for each donut they consume. The stops include Watson Township Hall, Hopkins Park and a farmhouse at 130th Avenue and 16th Street Each race will end up back at the Motorsports Park.

Those who eat a dozen donuts in the race will help raise money for charity and become members of an exclusive club called “Taylor G’s Dirty Dozen Club.” Taylor Grainger of Mattawan passed away in 2007 at age 14 from Cardiac Arrest.

A portion of each registration will also be donated to The League of Michigan Bicyclists and the Make-A-Wish of Michigan.

For those who don’t want to eat donuts but want to be competitive, there’s the Sprint Champion race for the fastest finish.

For those who really like donuts, there’s also a King and Queen of the Donut in which males and females who eat the most donuts and still finish under the cutoff time will take home this crown as well as a custom winner’s jersey.

There are many more divisions to include something for everyone.

So far, 200 bicyclists are registered. Online registration will close on Friday, June 7, at 5 p.m.

Registration will be available at the Packet Pickup Party, Saturday, June 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Delta by Marriott, 2747 South 11th St., Kalamazoo, MI 49009, and on race morning up until 30 minutes from the scheduled start of each race start.

For more information and links to registration, visit www.dirtydonutrace.com