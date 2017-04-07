Dick Gurn remembered as a ‘do-er,’ Rotarian, musician

Those who have marched in the Allegan Fair Parade or donated to the Allegan Rotary Club annual auction likely know who Dick Gurn is.

Donald Richard Gurn touched many lives with that service as well as his music and businesses.

He died March 13 at age 87 in Largo, Fla.

Born in Allegan Township in 1929 to Walter and Amy Gurn, the farmer also worked at Rockwell International for 13 years. He also owned and operated a variety of other businesses, some of which included a car wash, an apartment building, a Tastee Burger, The Jacket Shoppe, and a trucking company.

He founded and directed The Music Makers band for 25 years. At one point, he even owned the Regent Theatre, purchasing it in 1985, to offer stage shows (but no movies). He also was the first recipient of the Allegan district’s School Bell Award in 1977 for his love of music and his help with the school’s music program.

Bob Byer, a friend and bass player in The Music Makers, said on Facebook that the world lost an icon with Gurn’s passing.

“He was such a ‘do-er,’ and I do not think he ever saw a challenge he could not overcome,” Byer said. “I will look forward to hearing his harmonica when I get to heaven.

“I am sure the eulogy will last at least an hour if all they do is recite what he did in his life. The best part is he was a friend to everyone he met; I am honored to have called him a friend and he will be missed.”

Gurn was a member of the Allegan Rotary Club for more than 35 years, and for years was the driving force behind the club’s annual auction fundraiser started in 2002, convincing farmers and businesses throughout the region to donate large items and package deals for the event.

He continued to organize them into his retirement, saying in 2008 (then age 78), “It’s kind of fun to try something that they say won’t work.”

In 2013, Rotary board member Larry Ladenburger said, “I think Dick Gurn is one of a kind in his ability to raise funds and impact the community for over 30-plus years. He started the ground work for putting this thing together (in Florida). He’s 1,200 miles away making telephone calls.”

Gurn directed the Allegan County Fair Parade for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife Betty and children William, Donna and Robert; he has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Gurn Heckman.

A memorial service will be June 3 at 2 p.m. at Christ Community Church in Allegan. Memorial contributions may be made to Wings of Hope Hospice or the church.

