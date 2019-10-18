Dianne Louise Schull, 82, of Three Rivers passed away surrounded by her family at home on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

She was born in Fennville on June 17, 1937, the daughter of the late Norman and Thelma (Rasmussen) Watts.

Dianne was employed for many years as a computer operator for Kalamazoo Valley Intermediate School District. She was also a member of the Kalamazoo Missionary and First Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities.

On Aug. 23, 1991, she was united in marriage to Leslie John Schull Jr. Together they enjoyed traveling and square dancing. Dianne was a kind and giving person who cherished time with family and friends as well.

She was preceded in passing by first spouse, Russell Daleiden, and sister, Nancy Winne.

Surviving to cherish her loving memory is husband, Leslie J. Schull Jr; daughter, Julie (Randy) Schrepper; sons, Kyle and Scott Daleiden; stepchildren, Les (Wendi) Schull and Valoris Rouch; five grandsons; four great grandchildren; eight step grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In accordance with Dianne’s wishes cremation will be conducted and graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26, Lee’s Township Cemetery, at 105th Avenue and 55th Street, Pullman. Please join the family for a luncheon immediately following from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lee Township Community Center, 915 56th St., Pullman, MI 49450.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Joseph Animal Rescue Fund. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home in care of arrangements.