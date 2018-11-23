Design unveiled for new Allegan City Hall

Here it is.

The design plan for Allegan’s new city hall at the corner of Trowbridge and Chestnut streets is in stark contrast to what stands there now.

A dark wood exterior finish will be installed to give the building a milltown look to reflect on Allegan’s origins. Floor to ceiling windows will not only provide natural light but also identify each staff office. Downlighting from the eaves will illuminate the structure and spill light onto the sidewalks.

Three flag poles will be placed outside near the entrance. Also setting it apart as a civic building is a two-story brick wall partition displaying a clock and dividing the one-story building’s entryway from the council chambers that will seat up to 60 people.

The estimated $1.3 million building renovation project is being designed and built by Progressive AE of Grand Rapids.

With city staff going from 4,000 to 22,000 square feet of space, there will be plenty of amenities inside for both the public and staff.

A large gathering and seating area by a gas fireplace will be in the reception and customer area. Some other amenities include 2,200 square feet of leasable space to the public, a map collaboration area, conference rooms, a garage for the city’s event golf cart and an employee wellness area for exercise equipment.

Priorities when designing the building were to promote teamwork with collaboration zones, improve efficiency and productivity with systems for easy user interfaces, high quality visual and audio communication systems, and seamlessly integrated technology.

Better access, visibility and information-sharing was designed to encourage community engagement and business opportunities as well as employee morale, pride and retention.

Asbestos removal will be completed by December and the project will go out for bid the first week of December. Construction will start in January with a goal for completion by late June.

“Hopefully we will have moved in by July 3 and in March, (112) Locust Street will be placed on the market,” said city manager Joel Dye. “Then we’ll start talking about new life for the council chambers (at Griswold Auditorium’s Marilla Room).”

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.