Deputy urges Hopkins district to curb bullying

Parent and sheriff deputy Brian Augustine spoke out at the Monday, Feb. 20, Hopkins school board meeting to implore board members and school administrators to reduce bullying in the district.

“Obviously this is not an easy issue,” he said. “I understand it’s difficult to enforce through the school, I just think there’s a big problem.”

Augustine has been fighting Stage 4 colon cancer since last April. With 24 years in the department, the 46-year-old road patrol deputy has been on short-term disability during his medical treatments, which are ongoing.

While initial treatments have knocked down his colon cancer to the size of scar tissue, the father of three is undergoing radioembolization to combat the spread of the cancer in his liver. He is currently receiving chemotherapy every two weeks.

According to a variety of individuals who contacted The Allegan County News, his two sons were bullied by another student who reportedly made disparaging remarks related to Augustine’s cancer.

Due to privacy laws, board president Karen Ryan said the board and administrators were prevented from commenting about any specific students or incidents related to discipline.

Augustine, speaking before the dozens who waited to attend the meeting that began a half-hour late due to a series of closed sessions that preceded the regular meeting, said he was thankful for his chance to speak to Superintendent Gary Wood earlier that day.

Despite that, he said he believed the bullying issue made the school system unsafe.

“After conversations today, I was enlightened a little bit as to the school’s efforts, and I do appreciate that part,” Augustine said. “My concern for you folks is that we do take bullying seriously.

“I think the kids in the school right now are at the point where they don’t feel comfortable filing reports if they’re the subject of bullying. I don’t think they’re comfortable that there’s no discipline attached to the back end of that.”

He said he believes they feel pressure not to be a “snitch” and bullying is affecting their school performance. He said others were switching schools and some weren’t trying out for some sports because of the issue.

“We as a community and us as parents need to make sure this doesn’t happen in our school,” he said.

The district could not provide current statistics for bullying by The Allegan County News deadline, but committed to providing them soon.

Policy requires the district to investigate all serious allegations. Prohibited behavior includes “written, physical, verbal, and psychological abuse, including hazing, gestures, comments, threats, or actions to a student, which cause or threaten to cause bodily harm, reasonable fear for personal safety or personal degradation.”

Bullying is defined as “any gesture or written, verbal, graphic or physical act (including electronically transmitted acts).”

The prohibition against bullying and harassment applies to all “at school” activities in the District, including activities on school property, in a school vehicle, or at a school-related activity or function, such as field trips or athletic events.

Reporting

Student are encouraged to report bullying; staff are required to report any situation they believe to be aggressive behavior directed toward a student.

The online form is accessible through the district’s home page, www.hpsvikings.org. Hovering a mouse over the black “Schools” tab at the top right brings up lists of links for each school; second from the top of the lists for the high school and middle school is a link for “Bullying Report.” At the top of that page—which provides statewide statistics and defines bullying and the procedures the district uses to handle accusations—is a link to the online form.

According to the district’s website, “Reports may be made anonymously, but formal disciplinary action may not be taken solely on the basis of an anonymous report.”

Investigation must be completed promptly, within three days of the incident if possible.

“Confidentiality will be maintained during the investigation process,” the policy says. “However, a proper investigation will, in some circumstances, require the disclosure of names and allegations.” Also the school may end up contacting law enforcement if warranted.

Punishment for bullying can be as severe as expulsion for students and discharge for employees.

Administrators may also bring disciplinary action against those who retaliate or bring false allegations.

Augustine said he understood the problem was not isolated to Hopkins schools.

“I don’t know that these incidents are being reported to where they should be,” he said. “And I would hope that when they are reported, they are investigated to the fullest extent.”

He said he now did not intend to single out any family or rally support for only his children.

“Obviously my heart goes out to my kids because that’s where my love is at—but it goes out to all the kids at our school,” Augustine said, his voice cracking with emotion. “And I don’t think it’s right that these kids have to come to school in fear of being bullied.

“I don’t know what the fix is, but the bullying policy is very clear.”

No other members of the public commented and board members adjourned the meeting without commenting further on the issue.

