Demolition deadline extended for Allegan library expansion

After missing a six-month deadline to demolish a house at 315 Hubbard St. to make room for the Allegan District Library’s $6.5 million expansion project, city council members agreed to extend the deadline.

While following up on the conveyance of property after the library millage was passed, interim city manager Mark Howe said the library is in the process of securing a bid for demolition, to fill in the basement and move another building to its location this construction season before the snow flies.

Mayor Nancy Ingalsbee said despite the missed deadline, the library is moving forward.

The parcel of land at 315 Hubbard was sold last year to the library for $1 with the library responsible for demolition and engineering costs. The terms of the sale included proceeding with demolition within six months of the closing date. That deadline was Monday, Sept. 26, when council members met in regular session.

Library board director Mike Kiella on Tuesday said plans had been on hold until Aug. 2 when voters approved the millage and the board is in no rush to do their due diligence to make sure the complicated project is done right and at the right cost.

He said several components must be completed simultaneously.

The library’s egress drive must be shut down and two lanes added to the Walnut Drive entrance before construction starts. The building at 315 Hubbard has a wall attached to the Burnett & Kastran law office next door, which was studied by engineers. The basement of the demolished property will be filled to move the Green law office to the new location at the same time to avoid not only repetition of work but also a gaping hole left from the walkout basement and the adjoining wall next door.

Civil engineers found old courthouse rubble in a hill along the riverbank that must be removed with engineered soils brought in to support the expansion.

In the meantime, the city manager with whom the library board was consulting was discharged and a national search was taking place for a new library director.

The city also owns the historic Carnegie building with ownership being conveyed to the library. Council members Monday were concerned about a provision that if at any time in the future, the library board decides to vacate the building and move the library elsewhere, the Carnegie building would be returned to city ownership.

Kiella said the new interim city manager would be sitting down with the library board Wednesday to discuss terms of the deed. He said the goal is to remain a library in perpetuity.

Kiella said technology plans are also moving forward. Among them is Hoopla, which the new director Ryan Deery will be introducing to the community along with himself on Oct. 22.

Council members were also concerned that the law office building was being moved out of the historic district. Emily Green’s law offices have historic significance as Allegan’s first courthouse; however, the lot it’s moving to is not a historic designation.

Ingalsbee, who is also on the city’s Historic District Commission, said they are looking at options for making a new historic district available to the owner to help preserve the integrity of the old courthouse.

In other property sale issues, the council set public hearings for Oct. 24, to consider selling portions of vacant properties. One is at 715 Industrial Drive for Congregational Kitchen of the First Congregation Church of Allegan for food preparations. The other is at 803 Airway Drive for an Allegan U-Stor expansion.