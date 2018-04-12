Delano Street paving moved up to April

Delano Street will be getting some relief earlier than anticipated after the Allegan City Council approved moving its pavement project up to the last week of April.

Originally, Allegan’s DPW proposed repaving Delano Street, from Sherman Street to the city limits during next year’s budget starting July 1; however, the Allegan County Road Commission announced plans for the renovation from M-40 to Goodwin Street (at the city limits) and offered to extend the project to Sherwood at the same bid price, which had already been established.

“The asphalt price was less than half of what it was last year,” said DPW director Aaron Haskin.

The city’s portion was budgeted at $43,250 in next year’s budget. City council members unanimously approved adjusting this year’s budget to pay just $20,694 for the project, which includes pulverizing and paving with 4 inches of asphalt at a width of 22 feet with 2- to 3-inch thick gravel shoulders on each side. Concrete drive approaches will be removed and replaced with asphalt.

In other infrastructure, Corby Energy Services Inc. of Belleville was the lowest of five bids for sewer infrastructure maintenance services at $106,146. This will be a three-year contract for sewer lining, cleaning and televising which is required with the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan as part of servicing 8,000 feet of sewer line. The bid was unanimously approved.

The DPW department will also be getting some more general maintenance help from the Allegan County Sheriff DEBTS Crew. The DEBTS crew are jail inmates serving as a “Detail Enabling a Better Transition to Society.” The city has used their services in the past for projects, such as sandbagging.

“We’ve called them for smaller, specific things, but we’d like to expand—a four person crew with a supervisor is available five days a week,” said Haskin.

Due to the increased use of the DEBTS Crew, the city approved entering into a formalized contract, including paying each inmate $4 per hour. For that price, the Sheriff’s department agrees to provide a crew supervisor and such tools and equipment as a 48-inch mower, two backpack blowers three line trimmers, a chain saw, shovels, rakes, axes and hand saws.

Council member Traci Perrigo asked if Oakwood Cemetery was on the “to do list.”

Dye said, “Everything is on the list.”

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.