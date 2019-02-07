Deep freeze chills Allegan County, closes schools and businesses

Most of Allegan County’s institutions and many businessmen were shut down Tuesday, Jan. 29, because of snow and blowing snow.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Monday and schools across the county planned to be closed through at least Wednesday, Jan. 30, because of the extreme cold forecast in the wake of the blizzard that dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the county.

Allegan County buildings mainly closed Monday and the Allegan County Courthouse was closed Tuesday. The courts even cancelled sentencing hearings scheduled for Monday afternoon, a rare occurrence.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Transportation had ordered US-131 north of the Martin exist shut down to the Kent County line and a crash near Holland had closed M-40.

Warming centers were open in Allegan, Plainwell, Saugatuck and Pullman to help anyone who needed them.

All high school sporting events were closed through Wednesday evening as of press time.