On dead, one injured in Casco Twp. crash

UPDATE

CASCO TWP.—Paul Hapke Jr., 63, of the Pullman area, was killed Thanksgiving evening in a two-car crash at about 9:40 p.m. at 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township.

Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles that had severe damage with Hapke pinned in a rolled over pickup truck in an adjacent field, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

The other driver told deputies she was southbound on 66th Street and was unable to stop for the stop sign at 109th Avenue, striking the pickup truck eastbound on 109th Avenue. The force of the crash made the truck roll over and end up in an adjacent field.

Hapke was extricated but was determined to be deceased at the scene.

The other driver was found to have minor injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation at this time by the Crash Reconstruction Team; however, since charges are possible in this case, the name of the surviving driver will not be released at this time. She was identified as a 20-year-old from the South Haven area.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police and the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

