Dawson student hopes to fundraise his way to leadership forum for science

Supporters of Dawson Elementary student Malacca Truax hope a hands-on science program in Washington, D.C., this summer will be a stepping stone for his future.

So, they’re helping him get there.

Every year hundreds of elementary school students descend upon the campus of the University of Maryland for the National Youth Leadership Forum Pathways to STEM event. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. The event is meant to give students a chance to broaden their horizons at a younger age, opening them up to opportunities they would not get most other places.

“This program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and if he connects with this, it will change his life forever,” said Teresa Steinburg, who is heading the local fundraising efforts to help him attend.

Malacca will get a chance to experience three tracks of study, or pathways, during the six-night and five-day camp. The first is the engineering pathway, where the students will be using an mBot robot to learn both programming and engineering design.

The second is the medicine pathway. Students will be taking a look at the human body and its systems with a focus on the heart. They will also take part in dissections.

The final pathway and the one the soon-to-be-fourth-grader is most excited for covers the world of forensic sciences. Students will have the opportunity to play the role of detectives and solve crimes.

The trip comes at a steep price, with the camp alone costing $2,195. That does not include the cost of travel from Malacca’s hometown of Allegan all the way to UMD. The estimated bill comes in right around $3,500.

That is where the community has stepped in, raising enough to cover the whole tuition and at least 70 percent of the travel to Washington, D.C.

Donations have come from both individuals, groups and businesses. Many donations have been given to Malacca’s GoFundMe page, where they have raised $880 so far. Larger donations have come from groups like the Allegan Lions Club ($100), the Knights of Columbus Council #2515 ($500), Ken Bleeker Insurance Agency ($100), Burnett and Kastran P.C. ($100) and Allegan Eye care ($100).

Malacca has also raised money by selling both baked goods and birdfeeders. The weekly Locust Street Market opened May 10 and donated space for him to sell these items.

That leaves an estimated $700 to $1,000 left from completing the fundraising efforts, the majority of which would be covering the trip home.

“This is the whole town, surrounding towns, friends and family from around the country have pitched in,” said Steinburg. “It’s about love and it’s about education.”

To save money on the trip home, Malacca’s grandfather will be picking him up from Washington, D.C. On the trip home, he will be letting Malacca pick out a few free destinations to stop at, helping break up the long drive home.

Malacca was nominated for the forum by Dawson Elementary school teacher, Ms. Menken. He is a Dawson hero, which according to Allegan Public Schools website stands for being, “Helpful to others, striving for Educational excellence, showing Respect for all, and taking Ownership of their actions.”

Malacca also volunteers to read to younger students at the school. He enjoys writing, both short stories and poetry, and also has a budding passion for science. Malacca also plays in the Allegan Youth Soccer program.

One hope is that Malacca will have the opportunity to meet other kids from similar situations and backgrounds as his. Something that those around him hope he will connect with during the trip.

“He will learn he is not the only one coming from a challenged background,” said Steinburg.

That background is what makes this trip so important to those around him. Malacca lives with his great-grandmother, Sandy Dalton, who has temporary custody with Malacca’s father currently in jail. It has not been an easy life for him to this point. The 9-year-old has seen a lot, even dealing with sexual assault at a young age.

She hopes the trip will boost his self-confidence, giving him the ability to pursue his dreams.

“He watches TV and sees these people who have done fantastic jobs and how they can make great livings; he wants to do something like that,” Dalton said, “but he doesn’t have a whole lot of self-confidence because of his situation.”

That is one of the goals of the forum, letting students glimpse what their future could be. The forum’s own website says that they want to be “building necessary 21st Century success skills,” something that those around Malacca hope can set him up for a bright future.

“This should really make his life better as he grows and let him know that he can do so many great things,” said Dalton.

The fundraising efforts are not yet finished, but the community has already had a large impact on Malacca’s life, showing they have his back and supporting him in the pursuit of his dreams.

“He needs to know it’s ok to dream big,” said Steinburg.

Those big dreams could start at the forum and the community is working hard to help get him there.

Donate to Malacca at gofundme.com/MalaccaTruax. Follow his journey at mtruaxstemedu.wixsite.com and learn more about the forum at envisionexperience.com.

