Dancing docs are back

Past champions will return to this year’s Dancing with the Docs fundraiser for Wings of Hope Hospice.

The night of dancing and donating will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Allegan High School Performing Arts Center.

It is modeled off ABC’s television show “Dancing with the Stars,” which pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Because this year’s event does not feature an all-new cast, the nonprofit hospice organization changed the name to Dancing with the Docs Challenge.

The “docs” include past winners Dr. Matthew Ralph and Dr. Rachel VanDenBrink and their challengers: chief assistant county prosecutor Roberts Kengis, nurse practitioner Cassie Vandervelden and Wings of Hope’s own executive director, Dr. Theresa Lynn.

Lynn, who earned her PhD in interdisciplinary health sciences in 2015 from Western Michigan University, said she knows the dancers and volunteers are all working hard.

“I appreciate all who are contributing to make this as successful as it has been in past years,” Lynn said.

Wings of Hope Hospice cares for individuals facing terminal illness both through in-home care and at a nonprofit residence called Wings Home, which provides a home-like setting for those in their final weeks of life.

Dancing with the Docs Challenge will begin at 7 p.m. with the five contestants taking the stage one by one with their dance partners to perform. Judging them will be Jacob Norman, Chesterine Sterner, and Diane Barton.

An intermission will follow, during which the audience can enjoy cookies and punch in the lobby and cast votes for whichever dancing duo they want to win the People’s Choice. One dollar equals one vote.

During the second half, each couple will reprise their routines and the judges with present their scores, each from 1- to 10. Those recaps will be interspersed between a quilt raffle and performances by Rick and Krystal Dutkiewicz as KaR Tunes as well as by Jestina’s Studio of Dance, which is doing a group number.

Those scores will determine the Judges’ Choice winner while the donations will determine the People’s Choice winner.

Lynn said her only dance background is a ballet class in college and she did cheerleading in high school—“nothing like what we’re doing here,” she said. “I appreciate what all the dancers have gone through before me.”

Though she’s not revealing what type of dance she will be performing, she did say she’s having a lot of fun and also is excited about her costume, “I will be glittery. We’re just having a lot of fun keeping it a secret.”

Her dance partner is Tim Johnson, who said he competed in dance contests in the late 1970s. He owns Conversion Point Salon in Otsego and said it has been a lot of fun choreographing the performance.

Lynn said, “I’ll be wearing heels, which has gotten a few laughs around the office; I’ve been known to trip on things.”

She said she has gotten some quizzical looks from pet cats and dogs as she runs through the dance steps at home.

“I think this will have some pretty cool dances—and good competition, from what I hear.

Dr. Ralph, who won the Judges Choice in 2014 (the most recent event), said, “It’s a little nerve wracking defending a title.”

He has no formal dancing experience besides the competition but has always enjoyed it. He is a surgeon with Allegan General Surgery at the hospital.

His partner and choreographer, Aloh Blanchard has been a dance instructor at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and at Sharon’s Dance Studio in Kalamazoo.

Ralph said Wings of Hope was the first place he recommends for patients facing end-of-life decisions.

“They are a great resource and a great addition to the community,” he said.

Dr. VanDenBrink, the Judges’ Choice winner from 2013, is a family practice doctor at Allegan Medical Clinic.

Alison Peterson-Loll is choreographing the dance with VanDenBrink and her dance partner is Legacy Marlett. Peterson-Loll performed with veterinarian Jim Connell and won the People’s Choice Award in 2014.

While VanDenBrink hadn’t studied dance before the competition, she said she has since taken a ballet workout class and tap lessons.

“I met such great people through the competition,” VanDenBrink said. “I’m happy to help participate in this in any way I could and I’m happy as a member of the community to be fundraising for Wings of Hope. With all they do for families—they do a lot of good work for the community.”

She said the most exciting thing about this year is that she feels she can dance more.

“(In 2013), I was dancing with a male partner and there were more lifts and tricks,” she said. “This time, there’s more actual dancing, which is fun and challenging for me. I like the freedom of it.

“There are steps to it but you can make it your own, interpret it your own way.”

Kengis said his dancing experience was limited to Latvian folk dancing.

“My parents were born in Latvia and I grew up immersed in the Latvian language and culture, including folk dancing,” Kengis said. “When I moved to west Michigan to start working in the prosecutor’s office, I joined a Latvian folk dancing group from Kalamazoo and we traveled and participated in various ethnic festivals and Latvian song and dance festivals throughout North America.”

He said that when his dance partner Jodi Miller found that out, she began adapting a Latvian folk dance for the routine. He said it’s been fun and challenging trying to remember the steps.

“I’m doing this in support of Wings of Hope because I know several people who have benefited from their services and I think it is a great asset for our community,” he said.

