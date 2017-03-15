Cuddy Drain landowners air complaints of assessments

Several long-time farmers along the Cuddy Intercounty Drain project attended the Wayland Township Board meeting on Tuesday, March 7, to say they did not approve of how the project was apportioned and assessed.

While the $1.2 million project is funded 60 percent by Barry County and 40 percent by Allegan County and already had work completed last year along Patterson Road, farmer Bill Sivak of Wayland said the whole state process of drain assessments needed to be revamped.

During an hour-long presentation, Sivak said he wasn’t there to bad mouth the Allegan County Drain Commission whose commissioner and engineer were present.

“They are just doing what they’re allowed to,” he said. “My problem is the drain law that was set up back in 1956.”

Sivak said 30 years ago the process involved jail trustees cleaning out ditches at a cost of $200 to $300 to farmers. However, today, those farmers are now paying thousands of dollars for boating and recreation on Gun Lake, which doesn’t benefit them at all, he said.

“If you don’t like it, we’re told we have 10 days to appeal,” he said.

He said filing an appeal becomes more expensive than the assessment because of a filing fee, bond and the requirement that an attorney be retained.

“By the time I gathered all the paperwork my attorney needed, my 10 days were up,” he said.

Referring to a case on Miner Lake, he said litigants got nowhere and lost $70,000 in attorney fees while the drain commission tacked on $128,000 in legal costs to the project.

“Even if you win, they just take your assessment off the tax roll then divvy it among the remainder of people in the drain district,” he said. “The reason they don’t come to meetings and complain about it is because it’s a hopeless situation.

“All other tax assessments are voted by the people.”

He said although the drain commission, county commissioners and the township couldn’t do anything to change the law, Sivak turned to 72nd District Rep. Steve Johnson and said, “This is your problem.”

Farmer Walter Hayes said he used to be for the drain but not anymore. Water is backing up on a backfield of his farm next to 1st Street and he can’t even bale hay on the property because equipment gets stuck. He said he used to farm that area all his life and so did his grandfather.

“They’re holding back water on all of us to improve the lake,” Hayes said. “I thought the drain would make my land more farmable, but it’s not doing anything for me.”

Allegan County Drain engineer Peter Klooster said his office was not aware of standing water in the area but could look into elevation levels.

Another farmer said he had not been worried about a drain assessment because the last one was $20; however, when he opened his bill it had jumped to $4,200. He had no forewarning and there was nothing he could do about it.

Rep. Johnson said when he was elected two months ago he knew nothing of the drain code, but after reading up on it he thought it gave a lot of power to drain commissioners.

Drain commissioner Denise Medemar said the project was petitioned by Wayland Township and Barry County and the Board of Determination decides whether it’s needed. As for landowners receiving their assessments late in the process, she said they have to wait for bid letting.

Rep. Johnson recommended getting assessments to landowners sooner, giving them more time to appeal and suggested a vote of the people in the drainage area.

Klooster said if projects had to wait for a vote, they would never get done because landowners downstream won’t vote the same as landowners upstream.

Township supervisor Roger VanVolkinburg said a vote would be difficult because the drain isn’t bounded by the township, the county or school district; however, the 10-day time period to appeal should be lengthened.

Rep. Johnson said, “I don’t have all the solutions but I’ll work on it.”

In other business:

•Board members turned down a zoning request after developers of Brown Ranger Campground on Selkirk Lake no longer wanted it. Developers were seeking to expand the 25-site Warner Landing Campground by adding 100 more sites. Although the developer decided not to continue with the project, the township had to vote to follow through with the request.

•VanVolkinburg announced the former Blanco Furniture building in Shelbyville had been demolished and was still smoldering. The sprawling store closed decades ago and was razed by a controlled burn.

•Tom Shields introduced himself and his wife to the board and said they will be opening “Lucky’s Roadhouse” in June. The location is the former Daisy Mae’s Tavern at 2688 S. Patterson Road. The couple said Lucky’s will be nice and clean with food and family fun.

