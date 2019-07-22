Crews search for Caledonia man believed drowned on Green Lake

The victim has been found; see this update.

LEIGHTON TWP.—Dive teams are searching for the body of a 58-year-old Caledonia man who who reportedly drowned in Green Lake, the area where he lived.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the drowning was reported to 911 at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, though details were incomplete as to where he had last been seen.

The sheriff’s office said the victim had reportedly been swimming off his pontoon when he went under the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Police said severe storms, wind and lightning throughout Saturday made search and recovery efforts difficult and hazardous. Kent County’s Dive Team was requested to assist with additional sonar technology and underwater cameras. They resumed their efforts Sunday, but have made no further announcements.

The sheriff’s office marine and road patrols responded along with Leighton Fire Department to the scene accompanied by the Allegan County Dive/Rescue and Recovery Team with additional assistance from the Wayland and the Yankee Springs fire departments.

Editor's note: This story when first posted earlier erroneously said the man's body was found Sunday. The Allegan County News regrets the error.