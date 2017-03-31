Crash victim loved animals: Dorr woman hit while aiding her dog

Jennifer Counterman, 45, of Dorr, was struck by a vehicle while trying to help her beloved dog after it was struck by another car. They both died at the scene.

The tragic accidents happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, on 144th Avenue near 34th Street in front of Counterman’s home and hobby farm.

Counterman’s 21-year-old daughter Megan said her mother had a special bond with the 6-year-old lab named Dakota.

“They were best buddies and I can’t imagine one without the other,” she said. “It was a gift that they went together.”

Counterman leaves behind another child, Tim, 27; husband Rick whom she married in 1998; parents Jerry and Connie Helder; brother Mitch Helder; mother-in-law Martha Counterman; step-children Christina Boyer and Vicki (Brett) Green; five grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Counterman drove busses for Hamilton and Zeeland schools, was a seasonal server at Marro’s restaurant in Saugatuck and spent the past few years traveling the country with her husband Rick as they delivered RVs for Star Fleet.

Rick said the past two years were a vacation, traveling to see Sequoia National Park, Glacier National Park, Yosemite, the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone with Dakota beside them at every stop.

“She was a hard worker and loved to travel but was always ready to come home to be with her horses in the barn or outdoors on the five acre farm with Kota” Megan said. “We always joked that since we didn’t have four legs and a tail, we were further down the priority list.”

Even when she met her husband, he was perched on a horse as a member of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Posse.

“She was into 4-H growing up, bought me my first pony and I started showing at the age of 6,” Megan said. “She was a very loving mom, friend, wife and into everyone’s life.”

An open house celebrating Jenny’s life last Saturday at the family home proved how many lives she impacted.

“She had a positive impact on more lives than any of us comprehended,” said Rick.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley St., West Olive, MI 49460.

“We just adopted a cat from there as my Christmas present to keep me company when I’m alone inside the house,” Megan said.

Megan said her mother’s brown eyes and big smile were infectious and Rick said her honest affection brought people out of whatever slump they were in.

“Now when people say I look just like my mother, it will take me to a whole new level of meaning,” she said.

State police investigators said the crash hadn’t shown the driver who hit Counterman had been driving carelessly and that excessive speed or alcohol didn’t appear to be involved. The incident is still under investigation.

Megan said her family is awaiting results of the investigation to get answers of what happened that night.

“All we know is that she was with Kota trying to decide how to get him off the road,” she said. “We weren’t there for the accident so we were spared that chaos, which was a blessing.”

