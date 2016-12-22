Crash in Gun Plain Twp. injures three

Three people were injured Thursday, Dec. 22, in a car crash near Plainwell.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened about 9:05 a.m. at the intersection of 106th Avenue and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township.

Police said it appears a car driven by a 75-year-old Richland man didn’t properly stop at the stop sign and pulled out onto 106th Avenue where it was struck by another vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Van Buren County man.

The Richland man was taken to Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo with a major injury, while his 76-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo with non-incapacitating injuries.

