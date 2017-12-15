Court record reveals details of Neigebauer crime scene

While the snow collects on the “for sale” sign in front of the Delano Mansion Inn Bed and Breakfast, many questions remain regarding its fate and the killing of its owner.

According to Ann Arbor-area law enforcement, the Delano’s owner, innkeeper Marcia Neigebauer, was found killed Sunday, Nov. 19, at her home in Pittsfield Township.

Police arrested 66-year-old Kent William Neigebauer that morning after he admitted to strangling his 63-year-old wife.

According to Washtenaw County Trial Court records, he called 911.

At a hearing Nov. 21 for an authorization of a warrant, Pittsfield Township Police Department Officer Brian Kabat testified, “...the defendant indicated (to the dispatcher) that he had just strangled and killed his wife, and that he would be waiting outside for the police to arrive.”

Kabat said a detective had reviewed the 911 audio. Kabat said the dispatcher in the recording had asked for clarification, and Kent Neigebauer had “said, I killed her, I strangled her, she has ALS, and... that he thinks he was insane.”

At scene of the killing, the couple’s living room at their apartment, Marcia Neigebauer had been found with a breathing tube and a scarf around her neck. Evidence there and a later forensic examination of her body indicated that she had been strangled

“There was also evidence that she tried to resist,” Kabat said. “One of the earrings was removed from her ear. There was blood found on the floor. There was also blood found around a plastic bag that had a tear in it,” though he admitted it was not yet clear how or if that was involved in the killing.

Kent Neigebauer had requested a lawyer upon his arrest, Kabat said, but also had asked whether his wife had survived.

“During the arrest, and while escorting the defendant to the patrol car, he indicated that he just went crazy,” Kabat said. “While being placed in the patrol car, he made other additional statements while being transported and taken to an interview room at the police department. Statements that were made were that he went crazy, and that he kept repeating what have I done... Again, that was repeated multiple times. And he said that he couldn’t believe that he killed her.”

A preliminary examination for Kent Neigebauer is set for Jan. 16 in Ann Arbor.

The mansion

The fate of the Delano Mansion, an Allegan landmark at 302 Cutler St. and one of the better-known historical homes in the city, is currently dim.

The inn’s website states, “After careful thought, the Innkeeper does not believe a manager would provide the outstanding breakfasts and service that the Innkeeper has been providing for guests over the last four years. Therefore, as the Innkeeper has ALS and is moving to be closer to U of M Hospital for better treatments, the Inns will close Sept. 30.

“I thank all our guests who have stayed with us during my Innkeeper days. I will miss all of you. Hopefully a buyer will come along soon and reopen the Inns very soon.”

The business expanded earlier this year to include a newly renovated neighboring historical home, the Allen House.

The business appears to have had some recent difficulty. According to county tax records, 2016 taxes in excess of $9,000 had not been paid.

Federal court records do not indicate the Neigebauers have filed for bankruptcy, but the broker selling the properties for the Neigebauers—and now the lender—said they were currently in foreclosure.

Bob Fuehr of The Inn Broker Inc. said he had been engaged early in the year to help find a property manager. When that didn’t work out, he pursued selling the inn. Unfortunately, he said it usually takes approximately three years to sell a bed and breakfast.

“And it’s more difficult to sell when they’re closed,” Fuehr said. “It’s very tragic, and those are two nice buildings, which makes it so sad.”

He said he brokered the deal that sold the Delano to the Neigebauers three years ago. He said the foreclosure process began in May.

It takes so long to sell them, Fuehr said because buyers are often new to the business and are not only buying a place to work but also one in which to live. Sellers often can be particular as well in terms of wanting the business to be passed to the right hands.

“I like to say it’s a little like an adoption agency,” he said, due to all the “matchmaking” that goes into the process.

He said the Delano and Allen houses can be purchased separately or together for use as a bed and breakfast—what they’re best suited to—or as simply a residence.

“Somebody’s going to get a deal,” Fuehr said. “The houses are physically both in pretty good condition. I’ve done a couple showings, but nothing concrete came of them.”

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.