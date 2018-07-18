Couple, Logan Thunderland and Hannah Mae Kwekel, killed in car crash on M-40

HEATH TWP.—An Allegan man and his wife were killed in a three-car crash Tuesday, July 17.

Logan Thunderland, 24, and Hannah Mae Kwekel, 22, were killed in the crash at 128th Avenue and M-40 in Heath Township about 3:45 p.m.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses and preliminary reconstruction showed that a vehicle traveling west on 128th Avenue didn’t yield at the stop sign on M-40 and struck the vehicle Thunderland and Kwekel were traveling north in, knocking it spinning into the southbound lane of M-40 when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The drivers of the other two cars received minor injuries and were uninjured, respectively.

The crash is still under investigation and the Michigan State Police, Hamilton Fire Department, Saugatuck Fire Department, AMR ambulance, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Holland City Police Department and Eaton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office.