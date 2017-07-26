Countywide Cruise-In takes on two causes in second year

The second annual Allegan County Cruise-In will be Saturday, July 29.

The event is a memorial to Al Zych Sr., who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014.

Zych fought a hard battle and spoke of the love, care and compassion he received from Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan.

That’s one of the reasons this year’s Cruise-In is benefiting the center’s Smile Box Program.

His daughter works at Dan Chilla State Farm in Allegan, whose office is spearheading the Cruise-In.

While Zych passed away in November 2016, his daughter said she knows Zych would love to help others in their fight against cancer and bring smiles to their faces.

The event at Allegan High School is an open class show for all vehicles and motorcycles. The fundraising also benefits the Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative.

Youth who are involved in MYOI had the opportunity to interview in front a panel of sponsors. Two youth will be chosen based on their interview and will receive a free used vehicle to assist their success story.

Last year’s winners of the cars were Lexi Sego and Raveon Rodriguez.

Dan Chilla said, “I am passionate about doing all I can with the resources God has blessed me and my business with to be there for our future generation.

“Allegan’s resources through MYOI and those who support our youth make our community stand out above any other,”

Onsite registration begins at 8 a.m. through noon in the parking lot of the high school. Trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.

There is a $10 registration fee and dash plaques will be given for the first 250 automobiles.

Along with the new and classic car show there will be a kids’ carnival with inflatables, games with prizes, food and a chance to win a gas grill.