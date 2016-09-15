County's partnership with clinic helps Medicaid dental patients

A change at a dentist office in Allegan has made an immediate impact for those on Medicaid.

Catherine Stamp of Bangor had teeth on her lower jaw removed two weeks ago—such a thing would not have been possible even two weeks before that.

“I couldn’t eat any more,” Stamp said. “My teeth were making me sick.”

Dental care was too expensive, because, like many, she lost her health insurance along with her job three years ago in the economic collapse.

Now signed up for Medicaid through Meridian Health Plan, she was fit right in to a dental clinic recently re-opened by My Community Dental Centers Inc.

The nonprofit purchased Gnegy and Associates, at 1535 Lincoln Road, Allegan, in May. My Community Dental Centers seeks to serve—in addition to those with private insurance—children and adults enrolled in Medicaid and the uninsured. One reasons those populations are underserved is because Medicaid reimbursements are seldom high enough to make the care viable for dentists to offer.

That has led to Allegan County being designated as a dental professional shortage area, according to Allegan County Health Department health officer Angelique Joynes.

“This new center focused on serving the underserved will be a much needed asset in the community,” Joynes said. “We look forward to having this additional resource available locally to improve oral health outcomes.”

Shortage

In May, Joynes told the Allegan County Board of Commissioners that, for 2016, there were three-and-a-half more persons per provider than Michigan’s average for oral health.

To increase access, the health department conducted a capacity assessment for oral and mental health care, finding out which providers of both types of care were accepting patients. That showed that Medicaid adults and the uninsured were the biggest groups affected by the lack of dentists who accept them as patients. Many practices struggle to take on those types of patients due to low Medicaid reimbursement rates and the inability of uninsured or under-insured patients to pay.

New plan

There is a way to qualify for increased Medicaid reimbursement: having a partner government provide matching funds.

Joynes saw how My Community Dental Centers had partnered with counties across the state and sought to have the same thing happen here.

County commissioners approved the agreement Aug. 11 which means the county will now begin sending matching money to the state, unlocking federal money the state can then pay out for Medicaid claims made at the new Allegan practice. My Community Dental Centers, in turn, will then pay the county for its efforts to educate the public about dental health—something the health department already does—as well as the administrative fees for working with the program.

The nonprofit’s agreements with other counties were designed to be a direct reimbursement for the matching money the county provides to the state; Allegan County administrator Rob Sarro said he did not believe that was a proper arrangement for Allegan based on a legal review.

The matching money the county pays out may end up being more, the same or even less than that which My Community Dental Centers is billed for county services.

The county is benefiting in another way; the nonprofit’s agreements in other counties included requiring those counties to purchase or construct the dental office. In Allegan’s case, My Community Dental Centers had already purchased the location at which it planned to operate.

Open

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center provides comprehensive dental services including oral exam/cleanings, fillings, tooth removal, partials, dentures, and other dental procedures. A sliding fee schedule based on household income is available.

Kimberly Singh, My Community Dental Centers’s director of community and governmental affairs, said the organization focuses on quality care that is patient centered and patient friendly.

Gnegy said, “MCDC looks forward to providing a dental home for Allegan County residents who have previously been unable to find a dentist. And we love this community and are looking forward to continuing to providing many more years of care.”

Bill Greene recently joined the staff working at the Allegan center.

As for Catherine Stamp? She will return in several weeks to have dentures made.

“Going there was excellent; everything about it,” she said. “All of them were very polite and gentle.”

Singh said, “We’re excited to have a partnership with the county to bring high quality service to folks who don’t have a dental home.

New patients interested in making an appointment can call 877-313-6232.

