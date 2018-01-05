County's Human Services Building closes to repair malfunctioning ventilation

Allegan County officials announced this afternoon that its Human Services Building has been closed to repair a failed ventilation fan.

Carbon monoxide alarms at the building, 3255 122nd Ave., went off at 10 a.m. this morning due to “possible elevated carbon monoxide levels.”

The building was evacuated and tested, according to a press release from the county.

“A ventilation fan was found to be inoperable,” the release said. “Fire service personnel responded quickly on-site and confirmed levels were elevated in some areas. No actual gas leaks were found.”

Temporary ventilation equipment has been put in place; the building’s closure was a precautionary action to allow the necessary repairs to be made.

No injuries occurred and no symptoms have been reported.

Mechanical repairs are expected to be completed today—or during the weekend, if necessary—and the building is expected to reopen Monday, Jan. 8.

The Human Services Building houses the county health department, parks & recreation and senior/veterans services.

The Allegan location of the Michigan Works office and the State of Michigan Department of Human Services Allegan location occupy space in the Allegan County Human Services Building. These agencies are providing notification regarding their services and are also impacted by the closure.