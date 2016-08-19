Home / News / County will further discuss Miner Lake water control structure

County will further discuss Miner Lake water control structure

August 19, 2016 - 14:00
By: 
Ryan Lewis, Editor

Allegan County commissioners will discuss a project to construct a new water control structure on Miner Lake at their meeting Aug. 25.

It has drawn fire from residents who say Allegan County Drain Commissioner Denise Medemar has mishandled the project and sought easements for it in a hostile way.

Medemar claims her office had repeatedly attempted to come to terms with a handful of residents to obtain their approval on the easements, but all of that has delayed the project and driven up legal expenses.

County approval will mean the drain office can use the county’s borrowing power for the bond sale to fund the project.

The total project cost has gone from approximately $315,000 in February 2015 to $421,000.

Medemar said 273 properties were included in the assessment district. The original assessments were estimated at for lakefront parcels and $600 for those with back lots or deeded access. The new assessments are now all expected to be about $400 higher.

