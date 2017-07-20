County prosecutor considers charges against Glenn doctor

Allegan County Prosecutor Roberts Kengis is now considering pressing criminal charges against the doctor accused of performing surgery in an unsanitary pole barn in Glenn

This follows news Monday that the Michigan Attorney General’s office will not be pressing criminal charges.

Kengis said, “The sheriff’s office is working on getting all available reports from LARA regarding their investigation, and when they receive the reports they will review and forward (them) to me, so I can review all the information and decide if any criminal laws were violated.”

Bastow owns and operated the Body Laser Sculpting Medical Spa at 6990 114th Ave. in Glenn. The Michigan Department of Licensing And Regulatory Affairs suspended Bastow’s license in May for a variety of violations including performing liposuction in an unfinished pole barn and improperly disposing and storing medical waste.

LARA director Shelly Edgerton had characterized Bastow’s conduct as “negligent, incompetent and lack(ing) good moral character” and the conditions of the facility “dangerous and deplorable.”

Bastow did not immediately return a call and an email for comment.

LARA took action after an incident involving a patient who went to the clinic for liposuction in April. The procedure lasted for about 10 hours. The patient’s sister and mother, present during the surgery, called police when the patient appeared to be drowsy and going in and out of consciousness

Bastow had also battled with local authorities over bringing the facility up to code. He was ordered in June 2016 by an Allegan County judge to bring the site into compliance with a site plan approved by Ganges Township.

Township officials said Bastow made progress toward compliance slowly and was never granted an occupancy permit though the clinic was in operation.

Deputy press secretary Megan Hawthorne said the AG’s office was involved due to the licensing aspect of the case.

“That does not automatically make any potential criminal aspect of the case an Attorney General matter,” Hawthorne said. “This is currently a local criminal matter.”

