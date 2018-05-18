County prepares for talks on Gun Lake Tribe land request

With the Gun Lake tribe seeking to have more of its land placed under its sovereign control, Hopkins Township officials are hoping Allegan County will join them in opposing the action.

The county recently asked for and received an extension until the end of June to respond to the tribe’s application, during which time county commissioners intend to learn more about the tribe’s plans for the land.

Earlier this year, the tribe applied to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to have the 130 acres of the Nowak property at the southwest corner of US-131 and 129th Street in the township be placed in trust for the tribe. The parcel is currently used for agriculture and is zoned for commercial or industrial use. It is adjacent to other tribal land; if made sovereign, it will no longer be taxed by U.S., state and local municipalities.

Township supervisor Mark Evans told county commissioners at their Thursday, April 26, meeting the loss of tax revenue will worsen the township’s budget, one that already has faltering revenue.

“For the last two years, to balance our general fund budget, we have used fund balance,” Evans said.

He said he was concerned for not only this request but also for future requests. He said the tribe currently had approximately 1 square mile of land in trust but that they openly seek eventually to expand to 99 square miles.

Gun Lake tribal spokesman James Nye said the tribe was refraining from commenting at this time due to the impending talks with the county but that previous public statements about the process remained true. He confirmed that use of the parcel will not change from its current agricultural purposes but that final plans for the land were undecided.

Nye has also said that, in general, the tribe seeks to have sovereign control over land it owns, and that, in this case, the transfer was expected to have little impact on the tribe’s tax rolls.

Non-gaming

Transferring the land in this way differs from what was placed under the tribe’s control for the Gun Lake Casino. The State of Michigan has a signed compact with the tribe that grants a gaming license; in exchange, the tribe agrees to share some of its profits not only with the state but also with local and surrounding municipalities. A Local Revenue Sharing Board made up of local and tribal officials distributes that local money in part by making payments in lieu of taxes equal to the local millage rates.

This benefits Allegan County itself, Wayland Public Schools, the Allegan Area Educational Service Agency, the City of Wayland and several townships, including Hopkins.

The most recent application for land to be put into trust, however, was submitted through a Non-Gaming Land Acquisition Application in February. If approved by the federal government, there is no structure or agreement in place that solicits funds from the tribe to cover the loss in tax revenue.

The U.S. Department of Interior has sought comment from the county and will account for the effects of that loss of tax revenue when considering the application as well as any stated plans the tribe has for the property.

Evans encouraged the county to oppose the transfer of land until an agreement, similar to the gaming compact, can be negotiated with the tribe.

“In principle, we all would like to not pay taxes,” Evans said. “But it wouldn’t take long for reality to set in and we would realize the need to find an equitable tax system to pay for the thing we find a collective need for.

“We have an equitable process in place for taking gaming land in trust, but we do not have anything in place for non-gaming land,”

Commissioner Gale Dugan said, “We have a dynamic relationship with the Gun Lake Tribe. I think it would behoove the commission to discuss this matter in depth.”

Commissioner Max Thiele said, “You’re saying there’s no mechanism by which to get anything (such as payments in lieu of taxes) for non-gaming land?

Evans said, “Correct. Other than a willingness by both parties. That’s why I say you can respond saying you disagree with it until such a mechanism is in place.”

He also argued that not opposing the transfer amounted to an implicit support for this and future transfers no matter their impact on the tax rolls.

Thiele said, “Our response could be very impactful... from the standpoint of consistency.”

He said the board should consider its response carefully, noting that the tax burden questions as well as the unknown plans for the land were all significant.

“(In the future) The whole statement will be ‘Well, you did that once; why not now?’ Because it’s long been publicized as the tribe seeking the 99 square miles.”

Commissioner Don Black said, “Yes, that’s about (equal to) three townships.”

Board Chair Dean Kapenga asked Evans if he had consulted with other municipalities that had dealt with similar issues.

Evans said, “I don’t think that’s relevant. But, no.”

Meeting

At their May 3 meeting, commissioners passed, 5-2, a resolution laying the groundwork for their talks with the tribe.

Commissioners have until the end of this week to submit questions for the tribe. At the commission’s first meeting in June, tribal officials will make a presentation about the tribe’s application, addressing those concerns.

Commissioners will then be able to ask follow-up questions during that meeting as well as up to the commission’s second meeting in June, at which they will decide the final composition of the county’s response to the tribe’s application.

County administrator Rob Sarro said, “In a brief administrative discussion with him, (Gun Lake Tribal Gaming Authority CEO) John Shagonaby is more than happy to sit down, have a discussion and address questions.”

The county’s time to prepare its response is limited.

“A lot is being put into this comment period as some sort of final decision, and the reality is this process just isn’t there yet,” Sarro said. “If, after the presentation, the board was to say, yeah, I do think we need an agreement, I do think we want to have some sort of group work that out with the tribe—I would argue I don’t think they’re going to keep waiting for that process to ride itself out.”

He said the county’s response at that point could include the tax data for the properties placed in trust with the tribe, the county’s concerns regarding that revenue, and an explanation that the county is working on an agreement with the tribe to address it.

“It’s unlikely were going to work out an entire system that will address the school’s interest, the local units’ interest, the county’s interest on (current) and all future properties by the end of June.”

Sarro also explained the county could appeal the federal government’s eventual decision, though it would communicate that to the tribe first if that path was chosen.

Commissioners Thiele and Tom Jessup both opposed the resolution.

Thiele said he preferred an initial presentation from the tribe earlier to help inform his questions.

Jessup agreed, saying, “Why can’t we just have a presentation in a week or two? Then we can present our questions afterward. I know they just have a bunch of land together. But there’s a lot of speculation at the moment. We don’t know where they’re headed; I’d like some basic information. I don’t want to wait until the middle of June to do that.”

Thiele proposed eliminating the in-person presentation; he simply wanted a written explanation of the tribe’s application and plans.

“Right now, I can’t make hide nor hair out of the contradictions and deficiencies of the application,” Thiele said.

His motion died for lack of support.

Commissioner Don Black said he agreed the commission needed that baseline information, he felt the administration’s proposed timeline was a good starting point.

“You’ve got to start someplace,” Black said. “We’ll take care of as much as we can. If we can’t resolve everything, we move forward and do something else.”

