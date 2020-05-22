County officials suggest safe Memorial Day tips

With Memorial Day just around the corner, Allegan County officials encouraged the public to follow all current executive orders.

“While enjoying the outdoors, please keep a safe and mindful distance of at least 6 feet from others,” said Allegan County health officer, Angelique Joynes.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker said, “From all of us at the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, we hope that you have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend. Please take the time to reflect upon and honor those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Baker shared the following tips for enjoying a safe holiday weekend:

* Please drink responsibly and utilize a designated driver if necessary.

* If you are boating on our beautiful waterways please make sure you have the correct number and proper type of personal floatation devices.

* Remember many of the executive orders are still in effect.

* Please be respectful of those working in our grocery stores and restaurants and follow proper guidelines.

Allegan County provided lists of activities as suggestions to help celebrate Memorial Day weekend while staying safe.

Ways to honor of those who died serving in the military:

* Observe the national moment of remembrance at 3:00 p.m. Monday

* Decorate your home in patriotic decor

* Sidewalk chalk mural 13 chalk art ideas

* Send a care package to active military www.supportourtroops.org/care-packages

Outdoor activities:

* Campout in the backyard

* Backyard BBQ with your household

* Sign the family up for a Virtual Bike Event - All through June

* Access rivers and lakes for boating and kayaking Water Trails

* Exercise and enjoy the beach – remember to abide with social distancing (several beaches have access with certain amenities such as bathrooms, playgrounds and concession stands closed)

* Enjoy a picnic at home or at a park Allegan County Parks and Recreation

* Instead of public fireworks, enjoy legal fireworks and sparklers at home

Support local community:

* Order take-out from local restaurants

* Check in on neighbors, enjoy the company at a social distance

* Farmers markets (Allegan, South Haven)

For the current status of County services visit http://cms.allegancounty.org/.

For COVID-19 related information, call the ACHD COVID-19 hotline at (269) 686-4546, with updated hours of 8am - 5pm, Monday - Friday, email COVID-19@allegancounty.org, follow our Facebook page @AlleganCountyHD or visit www.allegancounty.org/health for COVID-19 updates.