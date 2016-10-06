County Commissioner Jon Campbell announces he will step down Oct. 13

Allegan County Commissioner Jon Campbell confirmed Monday, Oct. 3, he intends to resign from the board at its next meeting.

That would be its evening meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, which begins at 7 p.m. at Allegan County Services Building Board Room, 3283 122nd Ave.

“Yes. I plan to participate in the evening meeting on Oct. 13,” Campbell said. “At the conclusion of that meeting I will resign and hopefully they will appoint Mr. Dugan.”

Campbell, instead of filing for reelection to his seat on the county board, ran to succeed retiring county clerk-register Joyce Watts. He suspended that campaign after he was promoted at the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Former state Rep. Bob Genetski won the Republican nomination to the seat and faces no challenger on the November ballot for the position.

Former Otsego Township supervisor Gale Dugan won the GOP nomination to succeed Campbell on the county board. He, too, as with each other county commissioner, is running unopposed in November.

Campbell has been in talks with fellow commissioners for months regarding his stepping down. Before Dugan faced a challenger on the ballot, he considered resigning then to clear the way for commissioners to appoint an unopposed candidate. After former commissioner Bill Sage filed to compete for the seat, commissioners advised Campbell to remain in office until at least following the primary election.

Campbell, an Otsego police officer for 27 years, took a job with LARA as a regulation agent with the enforcement division early this year. While he said he’d applied for a position that would have allowed him to work from home, they instead gave him a position with an office in Lansing.

Between travel and office hours with that and his new position there, he has missed nearly all of the county board meetings, most of which are scheduled during business hours.

The county commission will have 30 days to appoint someone to Campbell’s seat.

County commission District 6 includes Otsego city, Hopkins village and the townships of Hopkins, Otsego, Trowbridge and Watson.

