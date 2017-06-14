County board will decide on police millage in September

Allegan County officials intend to decide in September whether or not to pursue a millage to increase funding for law enforcement.

The decision will follow a series of regional meetings with local leaders. The Allegan County Board of Commissioners will gauge municipal support and vote at their Sept. 14 meeting.

They came up with the plan at their Thursday, June 8, planning meeting, during which they discussed the prospects of putting the millage proposal before voters in 2018.

Board chair Dean Kapenga said, “Local leaders have already said what they want. They’ve said a millage is probably something we should look at. We need to finally make a decision either way.”

That alluded to the meeting of county leaders in April. There, sheriff and county officials outlined the need for eight additional deputies for road patrol and four additional detectives to handle an ever-increasing caseload of investigations. A 0.5-mill tax could be expected to generate approximately $1.5 million in new revenue to cover those positions.

Kapenga said June 8 it appeared as though several county commissioners wanted to be able to present more details about a possible millage to local leaders before backing the concept.

Commissioner Don Black said he’s heard some feedback in the communities he serves.

“Since we’ve been discussing this since December, there are some questions that come back to me that could impact a millage,” Black said. “What’s going to happen to the existing contracts?”

That refers to the contracts townships have with the county to provide eight deputies that focus on those areas. Townships pay $75,000 of the $100,000 contracts for one deputy to provide 40 hours of coverage per week.

Black said, “Cities have asked who already employ police departments what kind of consideration will this millage have on (them).”

That refers to questions of whether or not any or all funds collected within city limits in a countywide law enforcement millage would be kept to fund their local departments.

Black also said he had heard questions about consideration for special service assessments for areas that require more attention from law enforcement.

“That’s what’s been posed to me,” he said.

None of those details have been hammered out.

Commissioner Gale Dugan said at least having sample ballot language to take to local municipalities would help in taking the issue to the public.

Commissioner Mark DeYoung said, “We need good information for the public; they need to know what the needs are.”

Figuring out all of those details, however, would require a concerted effort by the county, according to county administrator Rob Sarro. He said gathering that information made sense if the county was committed to pursuing a millage.

“If we’re going to do a millage and... we just need to know the numbers, then, yeah, that (effort) makes sense,” Sarro said.

He added that the cost estimates are close enough now to choose a direction; any considerations for turning back millage funds to the cities would only drive up the size of the millage, because the cost of the baseline service the sheriff department wants to fund is not going to significantly change. The same logic would apply if townships choose to end their contracts for deputies.

Commissioner Jim Storey said it was crucial that the sheriff and undersheriff were communicating in local towns about the need for the new positions and the limitations the department faces with its current staff.

“That’s the kind of dialogue that needs to take place, in my opinion, before any decision to put anything on the ballot,” Storey said. “We have to have that deep dive level of understanding of what we now provide, what we could provide, what we won’t be able to provide.

“Moving forward without that deep dive information is ruinous.”

Commissioner Max Thiele countered by saying that it was clear any plan to add the staff the sheriff’s office was requesting would require a millage of some kind.

“Would it commonly be understood by everyone (here), that no matter what design of the solution is created that the problem cannot be met without additional millage revenue?”

Kapenga, Storey and Dugan largely agreed, although the latter pair stressed the need for information to communicate the issues if the proposal had any hope of passing.

DeYoung said although he’d like to explore cutting from other departments to free up money, he too agreed some kind of millage would be necessary.

Black said he didn’t know but felt there might be some spending cuts to explore.

Board vice chair Tom Jessup was absent.

Sarro suggested organizing meetings within each of the county’s five road patrol precincts that were similar to the April workshop.

Sarro said, “It wouldn’t be the broad plan. It would be more ‘What does your area need?’” if the county pursues a millage.

Kapenga said that would be unnecessary and hearing from more of the public wouldn’t change the underlying need for the funding.

“I’d suggest we’re just spinning our wheels here,” he said, pointing out that the April meeting already gathered 50 leaders. “I think the question is: Do we have the finances to take care of the need the sheriff’s department identified, the experts that told us that the shortage is there. Do you trust them to say that need is true? Is the public going to tell us something different? Because they don’t know what the need is.”

Black said he thought more would be able to attend the local events, as the April meeting conflicted with a variety of other events.

Dugan proposed organizing the meetings with the intention of deciding the course of the millage plan; Storey supported it. It passed 6-0.

