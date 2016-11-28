Home / News / Consumers Energy sets planned outage near Allegan for 2,600 for Dec. 4
The pink oval is an approximation of the outage area, based on the description provided by Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy sets planned outage near Allegan for 2,600 for Dec. 4

November 28, 2016 - 22:48

Consumers Energy has announced a planned power outage for Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2:30-4:30 a.m. in portions of Allegan County to safely make repairs to an electric substation.

A press release from the company said 2,619 customers will be affected in portions of Allegan, Valley, Watson, Monterey and Heath townships.

Postcards have been mailed to those customers that listed the outage as ocurring Dec. 3 with Dec. 4 as a backup.

“Because of system and scheduling issues, we are using the Dec. 4 (Sunday) date,” the release said.

The area of the outage generally includes: 120th Avenue to the north, 116th Avenue (M-222) to the south, 36th Street to the west and 24th Street to the east.

