Consumers Energy asks customers to reduce thermostats

The state issued a Wireless Emergency Alert, broadcasting an urgent message late Wednesday to cellphones calling for utility customers across Michigan to lower their heat to 65 or less through Friday in an effort to reduce natural gas usage.

The request came following a fire at one of Consumer Energy's critical compressor facilities in Macomb County on the southeast side of the state on Wednesday. The facility accounts for 64 percent of Consumers’ supply. Consumers warned of brief, localized shutoffs if customers ignored the request.

Residents and businesses can reduce gas usage by doing the following:

LOOK AT THERMOSTAT SETTINGS: Save energy while staying warm by setting your heat to a lower temperature. Use your programmable thermostat to set your heat at 65 degrees when you are home and 62 degrees when you are away for less than 5 hours.

BUSINESS REDUCTION OF PROCESSES: The company is also encouraging industrial and business customers to temporarily reduce processes.

SEAL & SHUT WINDOWS AND DOORS: Check for leaks in your windows and doors by feeling around for cool air. Also, please ensure all windows and doors are closed tightly.

For more information or tips, visit: www.consumersenergy.com/coldweather.