Completed Allegan labyrinth hosts dedication ceremony Aug. 5

The new Allegan Labyrinth at Rossman Park at the southeast corner of Fifth and Marshall streets will be dedicated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The volunteer group that spearheaded its creation has invited the public to attend the event and enjoy the labyrinth, constructed using donations. It was created for public use.

The ceremony will include a brief history of the project and recognition of the many individuals and sponsors who made it possible. Light refreshments will be on hand.

Forms for engraved bricks to honor individuals or memorials are available in the Allegan Labyrinth park box, at Allegan City Hall and at Allegan District Library and will also be available at the dedication.