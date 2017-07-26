Community Players perform ‘Lend Me a Tenor’

Allegan Community Players will present its summer musical, “Lend Me A Tenor,” July 28-30 at Allegan High School Performing Arts Center.

The musical is directed by Emma grace Kasprzyk and Ryan Burza who will conduct the live pit orchestra.

One of America’s most beloved contemporary comedies, “Lend Me A Tenor” is a raucous farce of mistaken identity. Set in 1934, the plot revolves around the greatest tenor in the world, Tito Merelli, who has come to the Cleveland Grand Opera season to sing “Otello.”

When he is unable to perform, Max, the opera company’s factotum, is ordered by his boss to solve the problem. Adding to the chaos are a stage-struck bellhop, a jealous wife, a scheming soprano, and others.

The cast of 26 actors are from all over Allegan County and include:

Tristin Jeffrey as Max Garber

Christopher Burza as Henry Saunders

Jordan Brookhouse as Tito Merelli

Bailey Weaver as Diana Divane

Cailee Bywater as Maggie Saunders

Hosley Werner as Bernie Guter

Kerry Falk as Maria Merelli

Mackenzie Morris as Anna #1

Kenidy Allen as Anna #2

Angelica Zoch as Anna #3

Ezekiel Butcher as Harry

Kayla Cabrera as the Reporter

Mason Haas as Photographer #1

Whitley Hester as Photographer #2

Michael Leonard as Mickey

Jeremiah Brookhouse as Joe

Housemaids are Olivia Hren, Onnie Kiraly, Sunshine Engel, and Frances Kiraly

Otello cast, reception committee and gala guests are Chelsea Stevenson, Harmony Goodman, Kassidy Bright, Lilly West, Mya Falk and Andrew Smith.

Show times Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, are at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, is at 2 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available at Something Sweet, 109 Locust St., Allegan and through cast members for $8. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $10.