Home / Allegan City Dam / Community meeting on Allegan City Dam future
A conceptual drawing provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to the Allegan City Council shows one version of what Allegan could look like if the Allegan city dam was removed.

Community meeting on Allegan City Dam future

July 22, 2019 - 14:15

ALLEGAN—A community meeting concerning the future of the Allegan City-owned dam will be Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. in the Carnegie Room of the Allegan District Library. The meeting is being organized by the City of Allegan to receive comments from the public. There will be a presentation from the State regarding the Kalamazoo River and its current status as an EPA Superfund Site. After the presentation there will be time for questions and answers.  To read the Allegan Dam Feasibility and Conceptual Design Report and see conceptual drawings of what the Riverfront could look like with the dam removed, go to www.cityofallegan.org/news_detail_T12_R31.php.

.

Kaechele Publications, Inc.
241 Hubbard St.
P.O. Box 189
Allegan, MI 49010
Phone: 269-673-5534
Fax: 269-673-5535

Meet the staff

The Union Enterprise
P.O. Box 483
Plainwell, MI 49080
269-673-5534

The Commercial Record
3217 Blue Star Hwy.
P.O. Box 246
Saugatuck, MI 49453
269-857-8187 or 269-857-4637

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here