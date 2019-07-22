Community meeting on Allegan City Dam future

ALLEGAN—A community meeting concerning the future of the Allegan City-owned dam will be Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. in the Carnegie Room of the Allegan District Library. The meeting is being organized by the City of Allegan to receive comments from the public. There will be a presentation from the State regarding the Kalamazoo River and its current status as an EPA Superfund Site. After the presentation there will be time for questions and answers. To read the Allegan Dam Feasibility and Conceptual Design Report and see conceptual drawings of what the Riverfront could look like with the dam removed, go to www.cityofallegan.org/news_detail_T12_R31.php.