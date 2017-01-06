Community donors pitch in to build bridge for Allegan's off-road trail

Allegan City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 27, got an updtae on the off-road bike trail south of Hooker Road and north of M-89, near town.

The trail, being built by former Allegan City police officer Mel Brummel, was receiving new leases for expansion and construction is moving forward.

Waanders Concrete donated 24 yards of gravel. Jim Liggett of Ropes Courses Inc. has been volunteering time, equipment and resources for the project and recently constructed a 45-foot long bridge over a ravine, which is the longest bridge on a mountain bike trail in Michigan, Manning said.

Brummel traveled to Drummond Island and purchased cedar lumber for the bridge decking, which resembles the historic Second Street bridge decking, Manning said. Several more bridges are also being planned.

Highpointe Apartments drafted an expansion of the original easement to include two trails on their property. Previously, a portion of the trail was to be moved after Highpointe surveyors found it was originally placed in the wrong area. Trees and brush that were removed were chipped and spread onto the trail.