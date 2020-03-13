Cliffadena Mary “Dena” Demaray, 90, of Fennville passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Allegan County Medical Care Community.

Born July 14, 1929, in Kalamazoo, she was the daughter of the late Berce and Helen (Kreigh) Terrel and had been a lifelong resident of the Bravo area.

Dena was the widow of the late Royce G. Demaray who preceded her in death in 2014.

She was a loyal, lifetime member of Bravo Christian Reformed Church where she had the honor of also holding the longest standing membership and was the oldest member of the church. Dena was a volunteer for House of Mercy for many years and had been a 4H Leader where she enjoyed teaching cooking and sewing. She also loved to create beautiful needlepoint work.

Dena worked for Campbell Mushroom Factory for a number of years prior to retirement.

She is survived by her children, Royce Demaray, Jr. (Dee Hubbard), George H. Demaray and Bonnie (Randy) Hare; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Dena was preceded in death by her sister, Carrie (Harry) Nielsen Sr.; and her daughter-in-law, Gayle Demaray.

The family received friends at Chappell Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12. A funeral service will take place at Bravo Christian Reformed Church on Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Pearl Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bravo Christian Reformed Church, 5587 113th Ave., Fennville, MI 49408; or to Hospice of Holland Palliative Care; 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423.