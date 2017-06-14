City whips up rules for whacking weeds

A hearing for final adoption of an ordinance amending the amount of time Allegan City residents have to cut tall weeds, grasses and overgrowth was set for June 26.

If passed, residents will have 48 hours to correct a violation, shortened from the current ordinance which allows 10-days.

Allegan City Council members approved the first reading of the ordinance changes at their meeting on Monday, June 12. Other amendments in the ordinance include prohibiting any growth of weeds or grasses 8 inches tall or are in the seed-bearing stage of growth. The current ordinance allows 10-inches.

The mailing informing a resident of the violation may be made by personal service or a mailed letter whether or not it was successfully delivered. If failing to remedy the violation within 48 hours, the city manager or city designee will arrange for the cutting or removal and bill the expense to the owner or person in control of the property.

If the bill for the arranged cutting or removal goes unpaid for 30 days, the city manager or designee may order collection by suit or lien on the property after due notice.

The definition of “weeds” includes, but are not limited to, any noxious weeds, rank vegetation which exhales unpleasant and noxious odors or any uncultivated vegetation, including grasses which may conceal persons, rubbish or filthy deposits.

While the ordinance for public nuisances still allows 10 days for removal after notification, a hearing would no longer be required to show cause why the public nuisance should not be removed.

Ramping up code enforcement, the city is reviewing and changing the current code of ordinances to streamline enforcement efforts for quick reconciliation.

Obsolete property

Also set for a public hearing on June 26 is the creation of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District for the entirety of the DDA area for the purpose of granting tax incentives to encourage redevelopment of obsolete buildings.

Currently the city offers abatements to developers through the Commercial Rehabilitation Act; however, city manager Joel Dye said the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act better serves rehabilitating downtown’s mixed use of older buildings for commercial uses and commercial housing projects, and he’s already received one request for an Obsolete Property tax incentive.

