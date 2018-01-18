City of Wayland approves hunting buffer zone

A safety buffer zone for bow and arrow hunters in the City of Wayland was approved 6-1 by council members at their meeting Monday, Jan. 15.

The new ordinance amendment will make it illegal for crossbow hunters to discharge arrows closer than 450 feet from adjacent residential or publicly owned land and 300 feet for compound bows.

While firearms hunting is not allowed in the city, bowhunting is.

The restriction is for hunting purposes only and does not include target practice with a bow; however, the ordinance requires a well-constructed backdrop and arrows cannot leave the property.

Council member Rick Mathis thanked the council for researching the subject through state laws, other community ordinances and hunting organizations to develop a win/win situation for both hunters and residents.

“This ordinance doesn’t ban hunting, protecting rights of hunters, while also protecting the safety of residents,” he said.

Council member Tracy Bivens voted against the buffer zone, saying it should be higher for crossbow hunters and lesser for regular bow hunters.

At a public hearing on the ordinance in December, several hunters expressed their concern a 450-foot buffer zone would create limitations for use of their own property for hunting.

At Monday’s meeting, several residents voiced their safety concerns over bow hunting in the city.

Mary Byrne supported the 450-foot buffer zone saying city residents shouldn’t have to live in fear of getting hurt by an arrow and should be protected in neighborhoods. She also did not support target practice saying razor-sharp metal arrows have landed in her yard.

Mary Reno said when the ordinance originally allowed bow hunting in the city, it was years ago when most of the land was vacant. Today it is mostly residential, she said.

Roger Linge wanted restrictions on both target practice and bow hunting before a terrible accident happened involving youth.

Sharon Nelson said she experienced a compound bow hit her garage and wanted hunters to practice safety for neighbors.

Councilman Tim Rose said the lethal distance crossbows and compound bows could fly and the area deer could run were taken into consideration for the buffer zones. He suggested calling the police if a stray arrow landed in a neighboring yard.

In other business:

•Interim city manager Larry Nielsen said the new city manager Josh Eggleston will hit the ground running when he starts in February. Eggleston and his wife have rented a home in Wayland. He already has February appointments set for DNR recreation grant workshops, BS&A software training and a Michigan Municipal League conference.

•Nielsen said the planning commission has changed their by-laws to set a minimum number of meetings annually to quarterly as the State Planning Act allows. While they meet the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., the by-law change allows the option of meeting on an as-needed basis since many times the planning commission has no items on its agenda.

•Nielsen also said the planning commission has three openings coming up in March for three-year terms. The DDA has a current four-year term opening. Applications are online and can be turned into the city clerk.

•Due to heavy snowfall in January, water meter readings were estimated while city employees were busy snowplowing. Actual readings will resume in February, Nielsen said.

•Councilman John Sloan said plans are in the works for a New Year’s Eve ball drop in Wayland. Bivens suggested contacting ITC (an electrical transmission company in Wayland) to help with the project. She said ITC has created a New Year’s ball for another community.

•Mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel announced the City of Wayland would is celebrating its sesquicentennial year in 2018 and the DDA would be incorporating a special celebration with the summer’s Main Street Celebration. She suggested the city budget some additional money for Wayland’s 150th anniversary.

•City resident Anthony Winters gave a presentation on his “This is Wayland” smartphone app being developed which, after appearing on a website, has already created positive results for local businesses. The app will highlight the history, future and all there is to see and do in Wayland. It features business interviews, service providers, school functions and community activities—all geared at refreshing resident’s interests and enticing others to visit the “small town not so far away.” While the presentation was informational, Winters is seeking support from the city on the project.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@ allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

