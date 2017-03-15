City considers moving farmers’ market to Locust

Allegan Farmers Market is seeking to relocate to Locust Street, including downtown merchants with sidewalk sales, closing the street for foot traffic, and calling every Thursday from May through October, “Market on Locust.”

City manager Joel Dye made the announcement during the council’s pre-session meeting for discussions one hour prior to their regular meeting Monday, March 13.

Dye said residents want to see more activity downtown and the council had about one month before the market opens to make a decision.

Promotions director Parker Johnson and promotions assistant Tammy Gorby have been going door to door pitching the idea. The majority of Locust Street merchants were very positive about the possible move. The Downtown Development Authority also unanimously supported “Market on Locust” with a recommendation to the council to approve the move.

While one farmer thought is was a good idea after feeling like an appendage to downtown, another was not sure about the change and yet another said, “no way,” Dye said.

Johnson said he would present more of the logistics of moving from the corner of Water and Cutler Streets to the farmers. He said one farmer foresaw a problem with no walk through.

Logistics include offering a total of 27 spots for market vendors as opposed to the 19 currently offered at the parking lot location. The new location would provide nearby public restrooms at City Hall and the Welcome Center on Brady Street. Alternate parking would be available on Brady, Hubbard and Trowbridge streets as well as the parking lots off Hubbard and Water streets.

Businesses on the west side of Locust Street would be encouraged to allow walk-through traffic from the rear entrances and City Hall on the east side of Locust Street would open its back door once a week to allow walk-through traffic from the Water Street parking lot.

“We would like to make it a festive event and include street performers,” Johnson said.

As the new promotions coordinators, Johnson and Gorby said in their presentation they are striving to usher in fresh and positive change for the downtown area and believe relocating the market will be their first big step in achieving that goal.

Also during the pre-session meeting in which no action is taken, a long discussion ensued about videotaping council meetings and posting them on the Internet.

The request came from council member Mike Manning who said video would allow the full story of concerns to be viewed instead of media chopping it up in bits and pieces.

Dye said video and audio would assist for attributing conversations in council minute-taking and if choosing to do so could range from a high production or low production concept and cost. The discussion included the cost versus benefits.

Eventually the promotions coordinator was instructed to use a camera already in possession at the Griswold as a test pilot.

Dye will also be seeking bids to revamp all four of the city’s websites—The City of Allegan, Griswold Auditorium, The Regent Theatre and Positively Allegan.

Council members agreed the websites are outdated, hard to navigate, need rebranding, seemingly not connected to each other and a necessary marketing tool for development. The request and pricing will be considered at an upcoming council meeting, as will a potential new city agenda layout.

