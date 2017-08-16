City of Allegan seeks funds for treatment plant odors

With a proposal by JML Real Estate to make the old Rockwell site on North Street an “Allegan Air” indoor and outdoor event center, the city manager is proposing the city do what they can to keep the odor down at the wastewater plant next door.

“You could argue the treatment plant is out of the way, but it’s really in the middle of everything surrounded by residential areas and now an events center to the west,” Dye said. “If successful, it could bring 2,000 people a day.”

A request for $25,000 was brought to the council to authorize engineering services for a study of a potential odor control system for the plant.

The funding for the study would come from the Wastewater Treatment Fund Balance, which has a healthy balance, Dye said.

However, during the pre-session meeting in which council members discuss issues but take no action, council member Charles Tripp wanted to know how much an odor control system would cost.

“We will not raise water and sewer rates, so where’s the money coming from?” he asked. “I don’t think we should spend $25,000 on a study if we don’t have a practical way to fund the solution.”

Utilities director Doug Sweeris said a previous project plan that examined the issue on a limited basis indicated a cost of $2.5 million to implement phase one of two phases which would cover the treatment areas and use either activated carbon, chemical treatment or a biofilter for odor control.

Alternatives were discussed, including misting sprayers that release peppermint which has been done in the past to suppress odors drifting to neighborhoods around North Street, across the river to Park Drive and the fairgrounds.

Another idea was to share the burden with the new owner of the Rockwell property who knew the proposed project was next to a treatment plant.

Dye said with many projects bonding out—other projects could be added at a lower interest rate to fund the project.

“That’s just off the cuff,” he said.

In the regular session of the meeting, the request to fund the study was tabled until a funding plan could be presented. The request will return to the agenda at the Sept. 25 council meeting. The Sept. 11 council meeting has been cancelled due to the fair parade.

