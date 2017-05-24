City of Allegan to mail newsletters again

The City of Allegan will be sending out biannual newsletters to the 2,000 households within the city limits. The mailings will not include apartment buildings; however, the newsletter can be accessed on the city’s website.

City manager Joel Dye said there are lot of good things going on in the city that residents should know about. The newsletters will be mailed out in early spring and late fall.

The biannual mailings will correlate with spring cleanup and leaf pickup; therefore information will be included on what is accepted and when.

In the past, the city has mailed out newsletters on 8 1/2 by 11 sheets or on postcards.

This year, the four-page spring newsletter will be mailed out next week and include details about the upcoming Bridgefest on June 10, when the new Ropes Courses zipline will be ready to ride and more.

Promotions coordinator Parker Johnson will compile the newsletter. PJ Printing will print and send them to the post office at a cost of $1,000 to $1,500.

