Christmas events 2017

Need some holiday cheer to lift the Christmas spirit? Here’s some of the hometown holiday events happening in Allegan County:

(Note, this listing includes two areas not included in print, Saugatuck/Douglas and South Haven)

Allegan

ALLEGAN—Festive Fridays kicks off Dec. 1 in downtown Allegan with extended shopping hours, free horse drawn wagon rides, free hot chocolate and a Christmas parade at 7 p.m.

The parade marks the arrival of Santa Claus with an Allegan High School marching band escort, floats, vehicles and more entrants. The route winds through downtown and ends at the Riverfront for a tree lighting ceremony, followed by visits with Santa at Riverfront stage.

After Dec. 1, Santa visits are at City Hall. Wagon ride boarding is at Country House Furniture on Trowbridge Street.

On Dec. 8, is Art Hop, from 5 to 9 p.m. Participating downtown venues will feature talented artists hosted by the Allegan Area Arts Council. The Old Jail Museum will also be open for a Victorian Christmas from 5 to 8 p.m. Tours will be offered along with a featured artist, cookies and cider.

On Dec. 15, is the Stocking Hop when children can stuff an oversized sock with candy by going door-to-door to participating businesses. Stocking decorating will be at the Welcome Center on Brady Street. Children are also encouraged to bring their own stocking from home, although stockings are not required.

On Dec. 22, from 5 p.m. to midnight, is the new celebration “Home For the Holidays” with individual specials at participating bars and restaurants.

The Regent Theatre is also joining the fun with “Fa La La Fridays offering free Christmas movies at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas;” Dec. 8 is “Frosty the Snowman;” Dec. 15 is “A Charlie Brown Christmas;” and Dec. 22 is “White Christmas.”

Bloomingdale

Camp Kidwell is hosting the 15th annual Festival of Trees Thursday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 3. General admission is free but a few events require tickets or advanced registration. Food is available throughout.

A winter wonderland of trees, wreaths or other items are waiting for bidders in an online auction and Santa’s Workshop (including lots of table top items, as well as wreaths and poinsettias and bake sale items) will be open.

The online auction will begin Nov. 30 at www.campkidwell.org.

Thursday, Nov. 30, is Senior Citizen’s Day from noon to 9 p.m. Cookies and Canvas on at 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1, from noon to 9 p.m. is soup and sandwich supper. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., its Cookies with Mr. Claus who will help children decorate the cookie. Bring a Christmas list and get pictures taken with Santa. Dinner at the Lodge social hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 and include hors d’oeuvres, prime rib dinner and a seat at the live auction.

Sunday, Dec 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is Sunday Brunch and final auction bids.

For questions call the camp at (269) 521-3559, email campkidwell@btc-bci.com or visit www.campkidwell.org.

Fennville

Downtown Fennville Holiday Celebration is Saturday, Dec. 2.

The day kicks off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fennville District Library with a model train show. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. visit with live reindeer. Santa and Mrs. Claus make a special stop at Golden Orchards from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m for children and young adults with special needs.

From 2 to 4 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus and crafts are at Forever Curious Children’s Museum.

At 4 p.m. the Village Puppeteers present “Lost in Story Land” a family event also at the museum.

At 6 p.m. is the Holiday Lights Parade with line up at the elementary school parking lot at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m. at the corner of Maple and M-89 is the tree lighting ceremony with caroling by the Holland Windmill Chorus, Fennville High School Band and the announcement of parade, wreath and window decorating competition winners.

Also at 6:45 p.m. visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at “The Big Tent” at Maple and M-89. Crafts and refreshments provided.

At 7 p.m. Horse drawn carriage rides board at Fennville and Maple streets.

Hopkins

The Hopkins Hometown Christmas Celebration was canceled this year.

A Community Christmas Concert will be Monday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Hopkins Community Reformed Church, 2142 128th Ave. The concert includes local talent and the High School Chamber Choir. There will be a drawing to enter if bringing a canned good for the local food pantry for a turkey and ham.

Martin

The Village of Martin’s annual holiday parade is Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 7 p.m. Parade line up is at 6:30 p.m. in the high school parking lot. Participants are welcome.

Before the parade, a dinner is being hosted in the school cafeteria. Other activities before and after the parade include the library reading Christmas stories, a live nativity scene, meeting Santa, ornament making, free hot cocoa and popcorn, all at the Wyatt Center.

Dec. 1 is also the start of the Christmas Light Contest with prizes for top decorations. Lights will be on display and judged from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18. For more information, call (269) 672-7777.

Otsego

Otsego’s Hometown Christmas Celebration is Saturday, Dec. 2. It begins with a Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. is a wreath-crafting workshop for kids at the historical museum. An indoor farmer’s market is from noon to 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, where a chili cook-off will be from 2 to 5 p.m. From 4 to 5:30 p.m. next in the Otsego Church of God parking lot is a talent show. Hot chocolate will be sold outside the church from 4 to 7 p.m. A live nativity will be at the United Methodist Church from 5 to 6 p.m. Chestnuts Roasting is at the Chamber Building from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visits with Santa are at the Chamber Building from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. with Live Music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. outside the Church of God. From 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. is a United 4 Youth Concert at St. Margaret’s Church.

Join Pet Mayor Marlee from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. for the tree lighting ceremony. That’s when the winners of the Lighting Contest will be announced. Hay rides start at the corner of M-89 and Farmer Street from 5 to 7 p.m. The Christmas Parade is at 7 p.m. along M-89.

Midway Chevy will be handing out golden tickets during the parade. Winners will get Downtown Dollars.

Santa will be taking visitors again from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Plainwell

Plainwell’s Tree Lighting ceremony is Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. at Hicks Park. Mid Lakes Chorus will lead Christmas Caroling. Chestnuts will be roasting at the Otsego/Plainwell Chamber office and refreshments at the United Methodist Church. Joe Gross, director of Ransom District Library will read “The Night Before Christmas.”

Saturday, Dec. 2, is the Christmas Parade at 1 p.m. The lineup is from 12-12:45 p.m. at Yamaha Golf Carts at Second and Main streets.

Saturday, Dec. 9, is Plainwell’s Children’s Christmas Festival, starting at 11 a.m. with a Candy Cane Hunt in Hicks Park. 11:15 a.m. is for ages 5 and under; 11:35 is for ages 6 to 8; 11:55 is for ages 9 to 12. From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dance Kraze Classes are every half-hour at 141 N. Main St.

From 11 to 12 Kids Crafts are at the Resale Shop, 115 N. Main St. and a hot cocoa bard is at Envy, 118 E. Bridge St.

From 12 to 1 p.m. are Pretty Princess photos at 211 N. Main St. for $5.

12 to 2 p.m. is pizza with Santa at Calico Rabbit, 137 N. Main St.

Pullman

The Annual Lee Township Community Holiday Social will be Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the corner of 56th Street and 109th Avenue )in the Pizza Plus parking lot). The celebration begins with community caroling and a live manger scene.

Singing will be heard all the way to the North Pole and Santa will come to lead the one block parade to the Community Center where he will be available for family photos and a gift per child.

Soup, cookies and hot chocolate will also be served at the Community Center,

All are welcome and encouraged to attend this free community event. Any questions contact Lisa Galdikas at (269) 236-6119.

Saugatuck/Douglas

All the Whos in Whootville will be back for the Sauga-tuck-Douglas holidays start-ing Saturday, Dec. 2.

Community members are invited to dress themselves and their pets as Dr. Seuss characters and march in the ninth annual Whootville Christmas Parade starting from the Saugatuck Center for the Arts parking lot, 400 Culver St., at 1 p.m.

Participants should gather on the corner of Mason and Griffith streets starting at 12:30 p.m.

Santa’s Workshop will be at Coral Gables Annex, 220 Water St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tree lighting cere-mony will be at 5 p.m. in a new location: the downtown children’s park on Butler Street. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.

Saugatuck United Method-ist Church, 250 Mason St., will host a Christmas Bazaar including a sloppy Joe lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Dunes Resort, 333 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, will host its annual Toys for Kids Benefit Show at 9:30 p.m. Guests are asked to help raise money and collect wrapped toys for needy fami-lies served by Douglas Chris-tian Neighbors. Tickets cost $5.

The Lakeshore Community Chorus will present its an-nual Holiday Reflections concerts at First Congrega-tional Church, 296 Hoffman St., Saugatuck, Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit lakeshorecommu-nitychorus.org.

Saugatuck’s Village Play-ers will present their 31st annual productions of Char-les Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 8-10 and 15-17 in the Saugatuck Woman’s Club, 303 Butler St., with shows Fridays at 8 p.m., Sat-urdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. For ticket information, call (616) 218-3408.

South Haven

The Michigan Flywheelers Museum, 06285 68th St., South Haven, will host old-fashioned holiday festivities Fridays, Dec. 8 and 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. All are wel-come, free.

Lighted outdoor displays will greet visitors as they ride on a tractor-pulled “Holly Trolley” through the museum’s Old Towne with stops to watch blacksmithing at Over The Hill Forge, the holiday-decked Farm History Building and a log cabin decorated pioneer style.

Buildings, tractors and other farm implements will be decorated.

The restored Stephenson Barn will host holiday music, refreshments, craft work-shops for kids and Santa vis-its.

The Wooden Nickel gen-eral store/gift shop will be open offering tractor-themed items, museum souvenirs and old-fashion toys.

For more information, visit michiganflywheelers.org.

Wayland

WAYLAND—Wayland Main Street Annual Art Hop is Friday, Dec. 1, from 5-9 p.m. The street will be closed so guests can walk safely to and from the different venues. Artists will appear in various downtown businesses showcasing or selling their art. In addition, activities include horse and wagon rides, warming fires, strolling carolers, musicians, an annual Christmas tree lighting, and much more.

Prior to the Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, the community is invited to attend the annual pancake breakfast at the Wayland Fire Department, 160 W. Superior St., from 7-10:30 a.m. For a nominal charge, guests can enjoy a hot breakfast of an All-You-Can-Eat buffet consisting of pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee.

The Annual Christmas Parade is at 11 a.m. It starts at the Wayland VFW Post at 735 S. Main St. and proceeds north on Main, then west on Superior. Burrell and Phyllis Stein are the grand marshals. The parade will conclude at the Wayland Fire Station, 160 W. Superior. Visits with Santa will be at the fire department after the parade. Bring a camera for pictures with Santa. This year, the parade theme is “A Red, White, and Blue Christmas” The Wayland Boy Scout Troop 97 is encouraging parade spectators to bring non-perishable food items or gently used or new coats, gloves, scarves, boots, and hats. Many Boy Scouts will walk the parade to pick up items along the route. All items will go towards the Wayland Christmas Project, which donates meals and gifts to those in need. For more information, visit www.waylandchamber.org.