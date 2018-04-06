Christ’s death remembered

Gathering to remember Christ’s death on the cross, the Procession of the Cross on Good Friday, March 30, made its way from the Riverfront gazebo with the cross being carried five blocks to Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd to experience the Stations of the Cross.

First Baptist associate pastor Scott Parmenter passes the cross to Paul Knuckles, pastor at Allegan Christian Center, while followers sang such hymns as “The Old Rugged Cross.”